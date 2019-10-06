Two children sustain broken bones after being knocked down on busy NI road

A 37-year-old man has been arrested after two children were knocked down on Andersonstown Road in Belfast on Saturday evening.

The boys, aged 6-years and 12-years, were crossing the road outside Saint Agnes Church when they were struck by a white Vauxhall Insignia.



Both children sustained broken bones in their legs and are currently being treated in hospital.



The arrested man remains in custody at present.



Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision but who has not yet spoken to police to please get in touch on 101, quoting reference 1497 05/10/19.





