Two horses killed and vehicles damaged

Two horses have been killed and major damage was done to vehicles in two separate incidents over the weekend.

Police have not revealed where the incidents happened but only that the animals had died.

The body was discovered on Friday morning.

In a statement on its Facebook page on Sunday, PSNI Craigavon said: “Tonight has been the second night in a row where we have had a traffic collision involving a horse.

“In both instances the horses have died and caused major damage to vehicles.

“This is a reminder if you have any animals at all to make sure they are where they should be and any fields/paddocks are secure and have adequate fencing etc.

“Lets not have a 3rd or possibly more than just an animal losing its life.”