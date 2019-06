The P.S.N.I. has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of two people in a house in Northern Ireland.

The two bodies were discovered in a house in the Woodside Drive area of Dunmurry.

Police have launched an investigation after two people were found dead at house in West Belfast . 'The pair, understood to be a man and a woman, were discovered at a property in the Woodside Drive area of Poleglass on Thursday

The P.S.N.I. is currently at the scene.

There are no further details at this time.