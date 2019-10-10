Ulster Rugby tackle mental health issues

Ulster Rugby and local charity Extern have joined forces on this, World Mental Health Day, to encourage people to ‘Drop the Mask’ and speak about mental health issues.

The Halloween campaign is urging staff and teams in workplaces across Northern Ireland to come to work in fancy dress, and by doing so, show support for those who feel they have to mask their true feelings.

Community groups, schools and other organisations are also welcome to take part, and participants can consider making a donation to help support Extern’s vital mental health services.

Ulster Rugby’s CEO, Jonny Petrie, said Drop the Mask is a ‘‘positive and fun way’’ for people to get involved and make a difference.

‘‘I’m very proud to see our players, Craig Gilroy, Marty Moore and Sean Reidy on the billboards to promote this campaign, and I would encourage the rest of the Ulster Rugby community to get behind this initiative and help us to make it a success,” he said.

Charlie Mack, CEO of Extern, added: ‘‘Drop the Mask offers workplaces a fantastic opportunity to have fun as a staff team, while opening up the conversation about mental health with colleagues in a positive way.

‘‘Importantly, it also allows business leaders to signal their support in a very visual and tangible way for colleagues who may be currently experiencing mental health issues, many of whom may feel unable to seek help.’’

Mr Mack said he hoped clubs, streets and towns will get involved, ‘‘creating a very powerful wave of empathy and awareness raising right across Northern Ireland’’ about the issue.

‘‘Too many people are afraid to seek help for mental health issues in Northern Ireland or don’t know how to. This Halloween, please sign up for Drop the Mask and help us change that.”

The official Drop the Mask day is on October 25 to coincide with Ulster Rugby’s home game against Cardiff Blues, but Extern have said people can choose any day around Halloween which suits their workplace.

Further information on the Drop the Mask campaign is available at www/extern.org/mask, or anyone interested in finding out more about the campaign can telephone Lisa McElroy, Extern, at 028 90 840 555.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Northern Ireland people who require specialist mental health care are facing lengthy waits for treatment due to a shortage of psychiatrists.

One in 13 consultant psychiatrist posts are unfilled in Northern Ireland, according to a recent census carried out across the UK.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) said that the unfilled posts are impacting on service delivery.