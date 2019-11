A missing eight year-old Northern Ireland boy has been reunited with his parents after he was reported missing on Thursday evening.

The little boy caught a primary school bus home at 3:00pm but missed his stop at the Greystone shops.

"Ryan has been located safe and well and is currently being reunited with his parents," said the PSNI.

"Thanks everyone for your calls with information and offering help in finding this young man," added the police.