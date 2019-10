Police are urgently trying to locate the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Gabrielle Connolly.

According to a post on PSNI Facebook, the teenager is missing from south Belfast.

She was last seen wearing a black and white checked coat, blue jeans, black converse boots and carrying a yellow handbag.



If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1386 of 5th October 2019