Urgent appeal launched to find 'high risk' missing child

Police have issued a second appeal to find 14-year-old missing Shantelle Lavery.

In their second appeal on PSNI Facebook a spokesman said: "SHANTELLE LAVERY is still missing and is classed as a high risk missing person.

Missing 14-year-old Chantelle Lavery

"Please see the attached updated photo and if you have any info please contact the police urgently with the reference 2280-221119".

In an earlier appeal, issued on Saturday, police asked for information about the missing teen, who they said was missing from the Ravenhill Road area.

They said she was last seen wearing black coloured Nike trainers, black leggings, a dark blue superdry hoody, and a black waist length jacket.