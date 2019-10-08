Urgent appeal to find missing Lesley McCrea Lesley McCrea - from PSNI Facebook Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are hoping to find missing Lesley McCrea. Lesley was last seen on Sunday around 2pm in the Lead Hill / Ballygowan Road area. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting ref 2086 7/19/19 if you have any information. Bullied Worthing boy backed by celebrities including comedian John Bishop and cricket legends Michael Vaughan and Ian Botham