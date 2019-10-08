Urgent appeal to find missing Lesley McCrea

Lesley McCrea - from PSNI Facebook
Police are hoping to find missing Lesley McCrea.

Lesley was last seen on Sunday around 2pm in the Lead Hill / Ballygowan Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI on 101 quoting ref 2086 7/19/19 if you have any information.