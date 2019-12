Police are hoping to speak to missing Marion Longmore - missing from the Ravenhill Road in Belfast.

A post on PSNI Facebook says Marion is 32-years-old.

Missing Marion Longmore - PSNI Facebook

"She was last seen at 10am on 30/11/19 and was wearing a grey Superdry hoodie with a pink Stripe, blue jeans and red trainers, says the post.

"If anyone has any information please contact 101 with the reference number 878 30/11/19."