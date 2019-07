The P.S.N.I. is urging the public to share an urgent missing person appeal so that they might locate missing Northern Ireland woman, Leontia Teague.

Leontia Teague (25) is from the Lisburn Road area of Belfast.

Leontia Teague. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

Leontia is 5’ 6” tall, slim build and has strawberry blonde shoulder length hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink hooded top and black Adidas leggings.

Anyone who sees Leontia or someone matching her description please contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1617-010719.