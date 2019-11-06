Urgent missing NI child alert - Tammy has neon pink nail extensions

The PSNI has issued an urgent missing person appeal for information that might help them locate a 15 year-old Northern Ireland girl.

Tammy Mae Ferrin is believed to be in the greater Belfast area but police are not ruling out that she may have returned to the Holywood area.

Tammy Mae Ferrin. (Photo issued by PSNI)

Tammy is described as 5'4'' and of slim build with green eyes.

She has red hair, possibly worn in a bun.

Tammy was last seen wearing white jeans, neon orange and green trainers, a leopard print jacket with a denim jacket beneath it.

Tammy also has neon pink nail extensions.

"We would ask that should anyone see Tammy or a female matching her description, please contact 101 quoting Police reference number 1514 of 02.11.19," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.