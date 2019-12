Police are urgently looking for a man who walked out of a Northern Ireland hospital this morning.

The middle-aged man, approximately 55 years old, walked out of Craigavon Area Hospital this morning.

Police said the man, who is not from this area, has grey hair and was last seen wearing a grey dressing gown with no belt and blue asics trainers.

He was last seen around 9am this morning.

"Any sightings please ring police and quote ref 287 today's date 17/12/19."