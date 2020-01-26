US actress pays tribute to Mallon

Former deputy First Minister and deputy leader of the SDLP Seamus Mallon will be laid to rest today in the Co Armagh village where he lived for all of his 83 years.

Among those who signed a book of condolence for Seamus Mallon at Belfast City Hall was American actress Sharon Stone, who was visiting Belfast alongside her friend, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Betty Williams.

Ms Stone called Mr Mallon “a legend, a real warrior of peace” as she signed the book along with hundreds of others, including his party colleagues in the SDLP.

The actress’ message in the book read: “With respect and admiration.”

Mr Mallon’s death at the age of 83 on Friday has led to an outpouring of gratitude as thousands of people paid tribute to the former SDLP deputy leader.

He was born in Markethill and attended the Abbey Christian Brothers grammar school in Newry, where later his political offices were located.

The ex-deputy leader of the SDLP was an architect of the Northern Ireland peace process and a key figure in negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which largely halted violence.

Former US senator George Mitchell, who was heavily involved in creating the Good Friday Agreement, also paid tribute to Mr Mallon, who was deputy to Lord Trimble at Stormont from 1998 to 2001.

“It’s a great loss for me personally as it is for the people of Northern Ireland,” Mr Mitchell told Q Radio.

“Seamus Mallon was a strong and effective political leader for many decades including the period during which the negotiations were held among all of the parties in Northern Ireland that led to the agreement that brought an end to the violence of the Troubles.”

Former US president Bill Clinton, who was in office at the time of the Good Friday Agreement and championed peace talks in the 1990s, also paid a touching tribute to former Newry and Armagh MP Mr Mallon.

He said: “From his earliest entry into politics, Seamus never wavered from his vision for a shared future where neighbours of all faiths could live in dignity, or from the belief he shared with John Hume and the entire SDLP that non-violence was the only way to reach that goal.

“As his party’s chief negotiator in the talks leading to the Good Friday Agreement, he was respected by all parties for his intelligence and integrity, his candour and convictions.”

His funeral takes place tomorrow at 12noon in Saint James of Jerusalem Church, Mullaghbrack.