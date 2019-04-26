UUP leader calls for Saoradh to be banned from Glasgow event

Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann has contacted the Lord Provost of Glasgow to urge her to take steps to prevent dissident republican organisation Saoradh from participating in an event in the city this weekend.

Members of the organisation, which denies having close links with the New IRA – the group that murdered journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry – are expected to take part in an Easter Rising commemoration at Lambhill Cemetery in Glasgow on Sunday.

But accusing Saoradh of spreading the “politics of hate”, Mr Swann said: “I have written to the Lord Provost of Glasgow to highlight the fact that Saoradh are beyond the pale and that their presence on the streets of Glasgow – accompanied by military-style uniforms – would be deeply offensive and insulting to many people, not least those who have lost loved ones due to the actions of terrorists.

“I have therefore urged the Lord Provost to use her influence to prevent Saoradh from participating in any event in Glasgow both this weekend and in the future.”

The North Antrim MLA added: “Saoradh cancelled an event in Londonderry on Easter Monday due to their embarrassment at the murder of Lyra McKee in the Creggan, but they did participate in a walk of shame in Dublin on Saturday which involved a menacing display by a number of people in military-style clothing and caused a great deal of offence.

“This group has nothing of any value to contribute to society in any part of the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland. It is time they were closed down and put out of business for good.”