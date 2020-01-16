'Very serious' road traffic collision on busy NI road - police and paramedics both at scene

The emergency services are at the scene of what has been described as a "very serious road traffic collision".

The collision occurred in the city-bound lane of the Upper Newtownards Road on Thursday morning.

The PSNI is at the scene of the collision.

"Very serious RTA on the Upper Newtownards Road city-bound," tweeted East Belfast DUP MLA, Joanne Bunting.

"Police and ambulance on site with police currently directing traffic.

"Considerable delays in both directions.

"Please avoid if possible and use an alternative route," she added.

This is a developing story - updates to follow.