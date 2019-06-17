‘Vulnerable person’ rescued from water

A ‘vulnerable missing’ man was rescued from the water off the north coast by the Coastguard on Monday evening.

A spokeswoman for the Coastguard told the News Letter that the man entered the water at Kilbane Castle at Ballycastle on the Co Antrim coast.

Lifeboats from Portrush and Red Bay, and Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard teams were tasked to rescue the “vulnerable missing person” she said.

He was taken from the water and taken safely into police care and then into an ambulance.

The Coastguard was alerted to the situation by the PSNI at around 5pm.

The PSNI helicopter and the Rathlin Express ferry were both also involved in the rescue, along with a yacht nearby.

The Red Bay lifeboat pulled the man from the water.

He had reportedly been in the sea ‘face down’ for a period of time.

According to local reports he was taken to Ballycastle Harbour before being transfered to Causeway Hospital at Coleraine.