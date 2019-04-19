WATCH: Extinction Rebellion protesters take to streets of Belfast

Around 50 environmental campaigners took to the streets of Belfast this afternoon to raise awareness about climate change and call for urgent government action to tackle what they term "the unprecedented global emergency."

The Extinction Rebellion protesters gathered at Castle Place from 1:30pm for an "engagement and awareness day".

Philip Allen, 62, from Co Down was one of the organisers of the Belfast demonstration

The colourful demonstration featured music and street performances.

Some of the protesters handed out leaflets while others held banners carrying messages such as 'The seas are rising, but so are we' and 'There is no planet B!'

While the peaceful protest didn't cause much disruption as Castle Place is currently a pedestrian-only area due to the road closure following the Primark fire, Extinction Rebellion Northern Ireland protesters say if their numbers grow they could step up their “non-violent disruption” campaign in the weeks ahead.

That could mean blocking roads and disrupting daily life in and around the city centre – action similar to that being undertaken by “climate rebellion” activists in London and other cities in the UK and around the world.

Extinction Rebellion protesters make their point at Castle Place, Belfast

That action in London, and similar tactics in other major cities such as Edinburgh, has led to the arrest of hundreds of protesters over the past few days.

One of the organisers of the Belfast demonstration, Co Down man Philip Allen, said it is vital that the world's governments find "creative solutions to the critical mess we are in."

"I am here to talk to people, tell them what's happening and gain more support and keep this campaign moving," he told the News Letter.

"We will be meeting after today to plan more protests and talk about the next stage and what we can do.

"Blocking roads will be one option that will be considered, but we are not necessarily going down that route."

Stressing that he is personally not in favour of blocking roads, the 62-year-old said: "Personally I want to attract people who are concerned about what is happening - parents, grandparents, children.

"My own personal view is that disrupting people on their way to work or even if they are trying to get someone to hospital or whatever, I don't think that is going to attract people, but that is only my view."

Mr Allen, a committed environmental campaigner since the 1980s, added: "We need to prioritise this climate emergency, this climate breakdown, and we need to come together and look for solutions.

"I think the awareness is there, but I think the next stage is to take positive action."

Speaking to the News Letter earlier this week, another event organiser, south Belfast man Joe Campbell, said the campaign is about “forcing the government to listen”.

The Extinction Rebellion campaigners believe that urgent action is needed by the world’s governments to tackle climate change or mankind is facing mass extinction.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who denies climate change is caused by the influence of man, has criticised the actions of Extinction Rebellion protesters in London, claiming their campaign of disruption has only led to traffic jams and ordinary people being inconvenienced.