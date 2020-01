The PSNI has made an urgent appeal for information concerning a missing Northern Ireland woman.

Lisa Faulkner is described as 5'7'' with brown shoulder length hair.

Lisa was last seen wearing jeans, a black top and a khaki green three quarter length puffa coat.

"We just need to speak to her and make sure she is safe and well," said the PSNI.

"If anyone has any information about Lisa please call 101 and quote the reference 785-290120."