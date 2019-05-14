Wheelie bin attacker Teri Lau dies in Benidorm

A Ballymena man who was jailed for his part in a brutal attack on a man who was beaten and dumped naked in a wheelie bin has died suddenly in Spain, it has been reported.

Teri Lau, from Dunclug Park in the town, passed away suddenly in the popular seaside resort of Benidorm on Sunday, according to a family notice.

The online notice described him as the “much loved son of Bernadine and Kan Tong and loving brother of Shannon, Toni and Barry”.

Details of his funeral service haven’t yet been released.

The 32-year-old was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in 2015 for falsely imprisoning and assaulting a man who was found in a taped-up wheelie bin in the Sentry Hill area of Ballymena after a passing dog walker heard his screams.

Two other people were also jailed for their part in the vicious assault on Adam Robinson in September 2013.

The trio were originally charged with attempting to kill Mr Robinson, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The brutal attack on Mr Robinson, then aged 21, was carried out after he was lured to a “drink and drugs fuelled party” that lasted 72 hours.

Lau served half his sentence before being released from prison.

A spokesperson for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said they had received “no request for consular assistance” in respect of the death of Teri Lau in Spain.