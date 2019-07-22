White snake found in N.I. town

A white coloured snake has been discovered in a town in Northern Ireland.

The discovery was made in Dungiven, Co. Londonderry.

It's not clear where exactly in the town the elongated specimen was found but the P.S.N.I. is trying to reunite the snake with its owner.

"A white snake has been located in Dungiven," confirmed the P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. made sure to clarify that the discovery was that of a serpentile nature and not the legendary English rock band, Whitesnake.

"For those of you of a certain vintage please don’t start trailing round looking for old guys with guitars and long hair.... however the snake won’t be too far from home so if you think you know who may have lost it please ring in on 101 or send us a message so we can send it home. Serial 767 refers," added police.