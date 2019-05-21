Why has Lyra’s killing been turned into a gay rights issue – rather than a republican one?

The sight of Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Martina Anderson at the march for Lyra on Saturday was sickening.

The hypocrisy of, respectively, a terrorist apologist and a former Republican terrorist at a march which at its head had a tribute to Lyra (herself murdered by Republican terrorists) shows how the focus of her heinous murder has been moved away from the cowardly act carried out by those with the same mind set as the Provos, who carried out similar acts of evil.

Marchers on Saturday included a number of tributes to Lyra McKee

How did Lyra’s murder by terrorists become a gay rights issue?

She was not murdered because of her sexuality or marital status, but because Republicans thought that it would further their cause.

Instead of pressure being put on Sinn Fein to explain what the difference is between this murder and the hundreds carried out by their Provo bedfellows, the media is happy to shift the focus to a separate issue, letting Sinn Fein off the hook once again.

Ivan Blair, Aghadowey