Win a luxury visit to Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort

Valentine’s Day is approaching faster than Cupid’s arrow and we have teamed up with Northern Ireland’s premier luxury Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena to offer one lucky loved-up couple the chance to win a Forest Therapy Spa Experience

All you have to do is tell us a how you met your partner; perhaps it was at work, or through work, maybe in a bar, on holiday, or online?

Whatever the circumstances, we would love to hear from you.

The lucky winners will get to enjoy a luxury spa day at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort in Ballymena, where you can enjoy an arrival drink before unwinding in the truly heavenly Thermal Spa Village with a 90 Minute Spa Treatment and natureful Forest Bathing Experience overlooking the River Maine as you graze on a food platter with Signature Forest Bathing Drink. Finish off your day as you dine in style at the sumptuous Fratelli Ristorante with a two course evening meal.

Galgorm, situated 30 minutes from Belfast and set within 163 acres of lush parkland with the spectacular River Maine flowing through the estate, has so much to offer visitors all year round, with exquisite accommodation, delicious food, elegant decor and the delightful Thermal Spa Village, a haven of relaxation.

All you have to do is send us your love story

Entries should be at least 500 words, should include a photograph of the loving couple and should be emailed to helen.mcgurk@jpimedia.co.uk or sent to Helen McGurk, features editor, The News Letter, Suite 302-303, 41 Arthur Street, Belfast,BT1 4GB.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, February 11, 10am. Please include a daytime telephone number.

Please note, entries may be reproduced in our titles. Usual terms and conditions apply.