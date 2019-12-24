Woman dies and two injured after M1 crash

A woman in her 60s who was involved in a two vehicle crash on the M1 has died.

Police this morning (Tuesday) confirmed that two other people were rushed to hospital after the crash, which happened shortly before 7.15pm last night (Monday).

PSNI

It is understood the two people in the other vehicle were aged in their late 20s and have three children. The girl is originally from the Lurgan area and the man is from the Dungannon area.

Both have been taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

A family friend said: “It is just as well their three children were not in the car.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The female was the driver of a blue coloured Volkswagen Bora that was involved in a collision with a Silver coloured Volkswagen Golf on the Belfast bound carriageway close to Junction 14 and Tamnamore.

“A man and woman who were travelling in the Volkswagen Golf were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the M1 last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage available contact local police in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1826 23/12/19.”