A woman has died in a fire at a property in Co Down.

Police confirmed that a woman in her 60s died in a fire at a property on Ballymenoch Road in Holywood, Co Down yesterday (Friday).

The fire was reported at Ballymenoch Road, Holywood. Picture: Google

A PSNI spokesperson said the cause of the fire, which was reported at around 4.30pm, has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

There are no further details at this time.