A 19 year-old Northern Ireland woman has died in hospital after sustaining injuries in a single vehicle road traffic collision near Bangor on Sunday June 16.

The P.S.N.I. confirmed Brooke Jackson had sadly passed away in hospital.

Miss Jackson was the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision.

