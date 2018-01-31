LATEST: Paramilitary-style shooting of man condemned

A man is being treated in hospital after being shot in both ankles in a paramilitary-style attack in west Belfast.

Police appealing for witnesses after a 39-year-old man was shot in Glenalina Gardens shortly after 9.30pm last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101 quoting ref 1400 30/01/18.

The incident has been condemned by SDLP Councillor Tim Attwood who said "those attempting to coerce and control this community through violence and fear must be opposed".

"There is no support for those who break into homes in the cover of darkness and shoot people. This is not a lawless community and we will not stand for this reckless criminality.

“The only way to take these people off our streets is for people with information to come forward to the police. We need to get their boot off the neck of this community.”