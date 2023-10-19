LATEST: Sad news as body of man found in search for high risk vulnerable Lee Johnston in Maghera area

Police last night confirmed that the body of a man was located in the search for high risk missing person – Lee Johnston.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement, the PSNI say the body was located in the Maghera area – and officers remain at the scene.

They add that more details will follow in due course.

A post from Community Rescue Service Northern District said: “Sad News – CRS were tasked tonight to the Mid- Ulster area to resume their search for a high risk missing person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We regret to inform you that late this evening CRS volunteers discovered a body believed to be that of the missing person.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time”.

On Wednesday, Supt Michael O'Loan said it was "completely out of character" for Mr Johnston not to have been in contact with his family and he was being treated as a high risk missing person.

A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man arrested following his disappearance were bailed on Tuesday night to allow for further enquiries.

missing Lee Johnston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Johnston, 21, from the Coleraine area was reported missing to police on Friday.

Detectives later launched a criminal investigation as well as a missing person investigation.

In a press conference yesterday, Mr O’Loan said: “Lee was first reported missing to police on Friday evening, October 13, and we are becoming increasingly concerned about his safety.

“It is completely out of character for him to not be in contact with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

Lee Johnston pictured in Maghera supermarket on October 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance to support the missing person investigation.

“Two people, a woman aged 31 and a man aged 33, who were arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The officer added: “Lee has links to the Coleraine, Ballymena, Limavady and Cookstown areas.

I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

Lee Johnston pictured in Maghera supermarket on Saturday, 7th October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Lee. I know he was last seen on Saturday October 7.

“At 4pm we believe he was in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera.

“We then have a confirmed sighting of him in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown at approximately 4.52pm.

"CCTV shows him in the store and going through a checkout.

“We now have a new confirmed sighting of him in the area of Dunmore Crescent, Cookstown, at 5.24pm that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please look at the photograph of Lee. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5ft 9ins in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded top and tracksuit bottoms.”

Mr O’Loan added: “I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the Mullagh Park area in Maghera between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday October 7 to think if they saw Lee or anything unusual or saw him following his visit to the supermarket after 5pm.

“If you did, please report it to police immediately.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage that could help our enquiries, to also make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 13/10/23.”

Mr O’Loan added that the longer Mr Johnston remained missing, the more police became concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We have no information to say that Lee has come to harm and we are keeping an open mind around the circumstances of his disappearance.

“We have a number of lines of inquiry that we are following.”

Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Michael O’Loan said: "We are continuing to search for 21-year-old Lee Johnston, from the Coleraine area, who we are treating as a high risk missing person.

"Lee was first reported missing to police on Friday evening, 13th October and we are becoming increasingly concerned about his safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is completely out of character for him to not be in contact with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers during this worrying time.

"We have launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance to support the missing person investigation.

"Two people, a woman aged 31 and a man aged 33, who were arrested have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Lee has links to the Coleraine, Ballymena, Limavady and Cookstown areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well.

"I am also asking the public to contact us if they have seen Lee. I know he was last seen on Saturday, October 7th:

At 4pm we believe his was in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera

We then have a confirmed sighting of him in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown at approximately 4.52pm. CCTV shows him in the store and going through a checkout.

We now have a new confirmed sighting of him in the area of Dunmore Crescent Cookstown at 5:24pm

Please look at the photograph of Lee. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms."

Superintendent O’Loan dded: "I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the Mullagh Park area in Maghera between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, 7th October to think if they saw Lee or anything unusual or saw following his visit to the supermarket after 5pm.

"If you did, please report it to police immediately.

"I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage that could help our enquiries, to also make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 13/10/23.”