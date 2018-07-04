Laughter and joy as Maud celebrates 109th birthday

Maud Nicholl, was born on July 3 1909, five years before the Great War began.

Although Miss Nicholl never married or had children, she still remains a popular and sociable member of the local community, where she still lives in her home.

Maud Nicholl's party

Now very hard of hearing, she nonetheless laughed loudly at points during her birthday celebrations.

Among those present was Rev Alistair Bates of Wellington Presbyterian Church, of which Miss Bates is a lifelong member.

“She’s got a great sense of humour – an unbelievable sense of humour,” he told the News Letter.

“She’s an absolute star.”

