Lawyer for Libya-IRA victims hits out

Lawyers seeking compensation for victims of Libyan-sponsored IRA bombings say the government is engaging in deliberate delays and “a false narrative” in the hope that the controversy will “go away”.

MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee have demanded the government comes clean on whether it has been “scooping up big tax receipts” from £12bn of frozen Colonel Gaddafi assets in the UK.

The MPs said a small part of the alleged sum could help desperate victims of Semtex Libya supplied to the IRA.

Now lawyers acting for the victims have welcomed the report and affirmed MPs’ call for the new government-appointed special envoy on the matter to be empowered to negotiate directly with Libya to secure compensation.

Matthew Jury, managing partner with McCue and Partners, said that if the envoy tries to assess the many victims, he risks “retraumatisation” and gives the government ”another excuse to delay”.

Instead, he said, the envoy should use criteria already laid out in the successful claim by US victims in 2008. Despite being advised on this repeatedly, Mr Jury said, the Foreign Office appears not to have contacted the US government about it.

Meanwhile, the government “sticks to the false narrative that it’s prohibited from directly negotiating with Libya on the victims’ behalf – despite the US having done exactly that”.