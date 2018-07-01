Leading airline apologises after landing incident at Belfast airport

A leading airline has apologised to passengers after an incident whilst landing in Belfast.

In a statement Jet2 said the flight "LS382 from Tenerife to Belfast experienced an incident on landing this morning".

"The aircraft taxied to its parking stand and all customers disembarked the aircraft as normal.

"The safety and care of our customers is our priority and we apologise to those who were delayed in their journey home and we apologise sincerely to anyone who was inconvenienced."

A report from the BBC claimed a number of people were slightly injured after a cabin crew trolley broke loose during a flight from Tenerife to Belfast.

The incident happened as the Jet2 plane came in to land at Belfast International Airport at about 01:00 BST today,

The trolley rolled from the back of the aircraft to the front, hitting passengers' legs and arms on the way.

According to the BBC report one passenger was given an ice pack for his leg and others were unhappy with their experience