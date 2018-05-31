Leah’s one million steps for cancer research

A 10-year-old schoolgirl from Upper Ballinderry is taking on a mammoth 100-day physical challenge to raise funds for vital cancer research.

Leah Williams, a pupil at Maghaberry Primary School, is well over half way to completing the ‘One Million Steps Closer to Life Without Cancer’ challenge, which was set up by Dr Gwyneth Hinds to raise funds for the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology (CCRCB) at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Leah Williams (10) is taking on the One Million Steps Closer to Life Without Cancer challenge.

Explaining how her daughter got involved with the challenge, Leah’s proud mum, Carolyn explained: “She bought herself a Fitbit with her Christmas money at that same time my work colleague, Karen mentioned that her friend, Dr Gwyneth Hinds had started a challenge to raise funds for Queen’s CCRCB.

“Karen suggested it might be an idea to discuss with Leah the possibility of doing the challenge to raise money as we know people with cancer - Karen had breast cancer and unfortunately Leah’s great-grandfather was diagnosed with cancer last year.

“I went home and discussed the challenge with Leah and explained the importance of raising funds for cancer research to help people like Karen and Leah’s great-grandfather.

“Leah thought about it and decided she would like to take the challenge up and was committed to achieving her 10,000 steps per day for 100 days.

“She often exceeds her daily 10,000 steps and has taken her responsibilty seriously and is constantly monitoring her steps throughout the day.

“She is over half way through her challenge and has already walked more than 600,000 steps and exceeded all expectations by raising almost £700 so far.”

Dr Hinds, who along with Belfast City Hospital theatre sister Jennifer Ard has already completed the one million steps challenge, praised Leah for her efforts.

“Leah started on April 1 and after just over 50 days has already walked more than 600,000 steps and raised almost £700 for cancer research at CCRCB,” she said.

“Our challenge, One Million Steps Closer to Life Without Cancer, will not only help us improve our health but will support vital cancer research at Queen’s University.”

Anyone who would like to support Leah in her fundraising effort can donate online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leahwill10k (click here)

For more information about the challenge check out the One Million Steps Closer to Life Without Cancer Facebook page.