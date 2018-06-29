Learn Bollywood dancing and Dohl drumming ahead of Belfast Mela

This year’s Belfast Mela takes place on Sunday August 26 in Botanic Gardens with a spectacular Bollywood finale which will feature more than 100 dancers, drummers and community participants taking to the stage in a contemporary spectacle.

Organised by ArtsEkta, Belfast Mela is now searching for voluntary performers who would like to get involved and learn Bollywood dancing or Dhol drumming this summer to take part in the Bollywood Finale on stage.

Krishan Tandon, project manager, Arts Ekta said: “We are on the hunt for people to take part in our grand finale show ‘Reunite’, which tells the story of two young backpackers, who embark on a quest to ‘reunite’ with each other and rekindle their romance which will transport everyone to the streets of Bollywood.

“In particular we are looking for 20 dancers and 20 drummers to help us bring the show to life. Free training will be offered in Bollywood dance and Indian Dhol drumming over the summer months.

“With original music, drumming, dance, storytelling, audience participation and dramatic special effects this will be an ending to the Mela like you have never seen before.

“Volunteers are vital to the successful running of the Mela and play an important role within the team structure. Even if you don’t feel like dancing or drumming you can play a part - last year we had over 40 volunteers who performed a wide variety of tasks ranging from artist liaison, production and technical assistants, volunteer supervisors, performance supervisors, hospitality assistants and much more, so there is something for everyone. In addition to learning how a festival operates, all our volunteers will receive a specialised health and safety training session prior to the festival.”

Belfast Mela 2018 is set to provide a wonderful family day out to celebrate Northern Ireland’s increasing cultural diversity with music, dance, and food from around the world. The Belfast Mela Festival will transform Botanic Gardens into an exotic magical garden with up to 30,000 expected to enjoy the sights, sounds and aromas from a wealth of nations.

To find out more about how you can take part visit www.belfastmela.org.uk or call on 02890 231381.