‘Leave means leave’ event to be held outside council chamber

A ‘token’ demonstration will be staged by UKIP members outside Antrim Civic Centre tonight.

The event, set to commence at 6pm, has been organised to “show support for leaving the EU”.

The demonstration will take place ahead of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s monthly meeting.

Speaking to the Times, Three Mile Water local election candidate, Raymond Stewart said: “Tonight will be a token event to show our support for leaving the European Union. There was a big meeting in Belfast on Saturday and we want to provide balance to the situation.

“The constituencies of East, South and North Antrim all voted to leave and we are representative of the leave vote.

“The DUP shouldn’t budge on the backstop or Article 50 and we’re asking them to stand firm.

“There will be at least five of us taking part tonight. We will be displaying ‘Leave means Leave’ posters. We have no problem with a no deal Brexit and will have posters relating to that as well.”