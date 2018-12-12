Legacy probes: Experts advise MPs on how to protect veterans

Lawyers have advised MPs that soldiers who served in NI could be protected from malicious prosecutions by amending the Human Rights Act or by making the Ministry of Defence corporately responsible for all alleged wrongdoing.

Prof Richard Ekins of Oxford University and lawyer Hillary Meredith, who currently represents veterans accused of wrongdoing in Iraq and Northern Ireland, were advising the Defence Select Committee on veterans’ protection and a statute of limitation to protect them from malicious prosecutions.

Also giving evidence was Sir Nick Parker, who was General Office Commanding in Northern Ireland in 2005/6 and served here in 1974, 1977/9 and 1995.

Prof Ekin said it would be “fairly easy” to draft an amendment to ensure that the Human Rights Act does not apply to deaths prior to it coming into force in October 2000, to ensure veterans are not held to European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) standards long before it had existed.

Such a course could see the European Court hold the UK to be in breach of the ECHR, he said, but it would be a “principled defiance” with plenty of precedent by other countries; the UK government has too often taken a “learned helplessness” approach which he likened to a “straitjacket”.

Without doing this, he argued, it would be impossible for Tory MPs to fulfil their manifesto pledge to protect military veterans.

Ms Meredith argued that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) should take full corporate responsibility for all soldiers who acted in good faith under the military chain of command.

The MoD has a track record of “robustly” holding court martials for wrongdoing without publicly identifying individuals, and the MoD could be further held to account by independent audits, she argued.

It was unfair to hold soldiers to standards they have never been trained for, she said; for example the Baha Mousa inquiry showed that the MoD had never advised soldiers it was wrong to put hoods on captives.

The three witnesses were asked how they would advise veterans to deal with legal “fishing letters” sent out by a law firm which had been commissioned by government to find information on Troubles legacy cases.

Ms Meredith said soldiers were “under no compulsion to answer” and also questioned the legality of government passing veterans’ personal files to commercial law firms.

Prof Ekins advised veterans to get “independent” legal advice and not to participate unless compelled, while Sir Nick emphasised that advice had to be independent as the MoD may be “conflicted” in any guidance it gives.

He warned: “If you put a person [veteran] in front of a clever lawyer – some of the names I have seen who are in these coroner courts are clever lawyers with possibly other intentions than just extracting the truth ... they [veterans] are massively vulnerable. The circumstances that they are recalling were over 40 years ago.”

Early Troubles veterans could not help the fact that they were only trained for riots “with a gun as their only tool” he noted.

Chair Julian Lewis MP asked the witnesses to make written submissions for an MoD panel considering the issues.