Leo Varadkar confirms Donald Trump's decision on Ireland visit

Ireland's premier Leo Varadkar has confirmed that US President Donald Trump has postponed his visit to Ireland.

There was uncertainty over his planned visit to the country after a White House press secretary earlier this week said Washington was still finalising the visit.

However, speaking at an economic conference at the American Embassy in Dublin on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said: "As you know this week US President Donald Trump has to postpone his proposed trip to Ireland, however whenever it takes place we look forward to the opportunity to renew the deep, historic ties that exist between our two countries.

"We can all agree the future US-Ireland economic relationship is of profound importance to all of us here."