Leo Varadkar: I'll be cheering on Belgium to beat England in World Cup clash

The Republic of Ireland's premier says he will be cheering on Belgium as they play England in the World Cup.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar will be cheering on Kevin De Bruyne and co. as Belgium take on England in tonight's World Cup clash

Victory for the lowlands country in the final group game this evening could be a win for both sides, the Taoiseach said.

Leo Varadkar will be lending his support while he is in Brussels for a meeting of leaders at the European Council.

The Three Lions will take to the field in Kalingrad having already earned a place in the knock-out stages.

Mr Varadkar said: "I am here in Brussels in Belgium so of course I am going to be cheering for the home team.

"But of course if Belgium wins England will probably get an easier ride in the next round so perhaps it is one of those win-win scenarios."

Mr Varadkar was in Belgium for discussions about Brexit, among other issues.

He has warned time is running out to reach an agreement on the UK's withdrawal from the EU and has enjoyed the steadfast support of his European counterparts in the field of politics over the future of the Irish border.

On Thursday he reciprocated in the field of sport.