Let your cares drift away at the Slieve Donard Hotel and Spa

As I sit in the Rock Sauna at the Slieve Donard Hotel Spa and gaze out at the Mourne Mountains, as the song goes, sweeping down to the sea, I come to the realisation that every Monday should start this way.

Sadly, not every Monday does but for this journalist, a morning spent at one of the finest spas in Northern Ireland was just what the doctor ordered to chase away the Monday blues.

Relax and unwind at the Slieve Donard Hotel and Spa

The former juice bar at the spa has recently undergone a refurb and the new, relaxing room, which overlooks the pool and the stunning view over the sea, is the perfect place to start a visit to the spa.

Designed as somewhere that guests can meet, relax with a cuppa or a glass of bubbly before they make their way to the spa itself, or enjoy a light lunch after their treatment, this is an ideal room for parties to extend their pamper experience.

The spa itself, situated on the upper floor, is divided into separate areas for men and women, each side a mirror image of the other.

After donning a swimsuit and slipping on the robe and slippers provided by the hotel, I followed the advice of the spa manager and settled down in the rock sauna to relax, unwind and look forward to the treatment that was planned.

The views of the Mourne Mountains from the spa are absolutely breathtaking. Whether the sun is shining or a storm is raging outside, the picture windows capture the stunning scenery of the Newcastle skyline.

After working up a sweat in the sauna and the amethyst steam room, it seemed only right to lie back and let the bubbles in the vitality pool ease away any remaining tension.

Now that I was thoroughly relaxed, I was greeted by my lovely therapist Ann-Marie, who guided me to the treatment room to experience a foot ritual, full body massage and Oriental scalp massage.

The room was comfortable and cozy and as Ann-Marie carried out the foot ritual, which included a gentle exfoliation, she carried out a consultation, asking about any issues or concerns I had, or any specific areas I would like the massage to concentrate on.

Suffering with severe lower back pain, as well as holding a lot of stress and tension in my shoulders, those were definitely areas I was keen for her to focus on during the treatment.

After discussing my needs, Ann-Marie picked out two essential oil blends to use during the massage and I found it particularly special to have each oil rubbed on my hand for me to choose which I was most drawn to, and that would be the oil she used.

The oil I selected was ‘Fitness’, thankfully I didn’t have to hit the gym or get in shape to warrant the title, but the warming spices in the blend, West Indian Bay and Cloves Buds, together with the relaxing Lavender, were the perfect combination to soothe my tense muscles and calm a busy mind.

Lying on the heated bed, with gentle music playing in the background, dimmed lights and the aroma of the essential oil wafting around the room, it wasn’t long before I was completely relaxed and drifting away.

I have had many massages over the years but I can honestly say that this treatment by Ann-Marie was one of the best I have ever experienced. She was gentle but powerful at the same time and was conscious of making sure that I was comfortable throughout the treatment.

The massage ended with a scalp massage using Epa ‘Pink Hair and Scalp Mud’ which managed to get rid of any final bits of tension that I had been clinging onto.

After having every inch massaged from top to toe, I left the room floating on air. No one wants to suddenly finish such a wonderful treatment and then rush back out into the real world so thankfully the Slieve Donard Hotel and Spa have a sumptuous relaxation room for guests to enjoy after their treatment. You could lie back on the bed, put your feet up, read a magazine, and enjoy some water and fresh fruit to bring your treatment to the perfect conclusion.

There are a host of treatments and packages on offer at the Slieve Donard Hotel and Spa, and the newly refurbished consultation room is perfect for groups who are planning a day of pampering.

For hen parties or friends celebrating a special occasion, there is the Ladies Retreat, which includes a facial, eye lift, manicure and a light lunch.

Not to be out done, there is also a ‘Gentlemen’s Retreat’, which includes a fitness massage, facial and scalp massage, as well as a light lunch.

You can blossom at the Spring Day Spa Experience, with treatments including an ESPA Rosemary and Lavender Full Body Scrub, Reviving Rose Crystal Facial, Vitamin Rich Hair Treatment, full use of the spa facilities and a light lunch.

One of the most popular new additions to the spa package is ‘Spa-Tisserie’, which combines the pleasures of the spa with the delicacies of afternoon tea.

As part of the package you can choose from a menu of treatments, including Aromatherapy Full Body Massage, Personalised Facial, Essential Manicure, Essential Pedicure and ESPA Body Wrap.

You will then follow this up with afternoon tea, complete with a selection of mouthwatering finger sandwiches and savouries, cakes, pastries and scones and a choice of speciality teas and coffees. So at Slieve Donard Hotel now you can have your cake and eat it!

There are a vast array of treatments on offer at the spa and if they are all as good as the massage I enjoyed then you will certainly not be disappointed.

So if you want to chase away the Monday blues as well, or have a relaxing end to the week, or even if you have no excuse at all, then the spa at the Slieve Donard Hotel is the perfect place to unwind and let your cares drift away.

To find out more about the treatments and packages on offer at the Slieve Donard Hotel and Spa, visit the website www.hastingshotels.com/slieve-donard-spa.