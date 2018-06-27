Letters urge DUP to ‘make amends’ and stop blocking marriage equality legislation

DUP leader Arlene Foster has been urged not to use a petition of concern to block marriage equality legislation should the Northern Ireland Assembly get up and running again.

In late 2015 a majority of Assembly members voted in favour of same-sex marriage for the first time, but the motion failed after Mrs Foster’s party deployed a petition of concern.

Ahead of her attendance at tomorrow’s PinkNews Summer Reception at Stormont, The Rainbow Project – an LGBT support organisation – presented the DUP leader with 65 personal letters from LGBT people calling on her to think about her party’s actions.

“These letters say more than I can about the experiences of growing up LGBT in Northern Ireland and the impact that homophobia, transphobia, biphobia and stigma has on LGBT people here,” said John O’Doherty of The Rainbow Project.

“We hope these letters help Arlene Foster and DUP to reflect upon their actions and language and consider the deep hurt they have caused to our community and seek to make amends.”