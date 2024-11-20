Letters: We need to address the danger that misuse of social media has on our youth and vulnerable adults

It would be reasonable to assume that Alexander McCartney was not the only person causing harm to our children, writes Gerry Cullen

The recent Alexander McCartney ‘catfishing’ case exposed the horrifying consequences of predatory misuse of social media and raises the question of what we can do in Northern Ireland to protect our children from such predatory dangerous online abuse.

I think it would be reasonable to assume that Alexander McCartney was not the only person causing harm to our children.

However, in the absence of a thorough investigation into the extent of social media harm, we can only speculate and we don’t have a clear evidence-based understanding of the problem to adequately respond.

In April, through means of Freedom of Information, I asked the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency if they had conducted any investigations to determine how misuse of social media impacted the Northern Ireland suicide and self-harm rate, especially as it pertains to our young people and if the PHA were in a position to categorically state that misuse of social media can have a detrimental impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of the Northern Ireland community.

The PHA reported that the agency does not hold the requested information.

I believe that we in Northern Ireland are like ‘rabbits in the headlights’ in that we can see the dangers of social media but we are at a loss to determine our response.

Evidence of the harmful effects of social media is probably held by the Northern Ireland Coroner’s Office, the PSNI, hospital emergency departments, children and adult mental health services and social and education services.

However, this evidence has not yet been collated to determine the extent of such danger and to determine an effective response.

Cross-Community Labour Alternative would ask the justice minister, the health minister, and the education and communities ministers to request the Public Health Agency as a matter of urgency to undertake this important work and help the Stormont government frame an evidence-based response in order to address the clear and present danger that misuse of social media has on our youth and vulnerable adults.

It is time to stop speculation on the extent of online harm and develop an effective public health, criminal justice and education strategy in order to protect our children from the Alexander McCartneys of this world, and to address the hate, abuse and exploitation that so many people experience online.

Cross Community Labour Alternative would ask the Stormont government to follow closely the Australian government’s commitment to tackling online harm, especially their idea of preventing under 16-year-olds from accessing social media platforms.

Cross Community Labour Alternative would stress that our view on the misuse of social media is driven by the health and protection of children and vulnerable individuals and is not driven by censorship.