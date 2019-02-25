Liam Adams - brother of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams - dies in custody

The Northern Ireland Prison Service can confirm the death in custody of a 63-year-old prisoner from Maghaberry Prison.

He died on Monday morning, 25 February.

It is understood to be Liam Adams who had been receiving end-of-life care for terminal cancer in a Belfast hospice.

His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI and Prisoner Ombudsman have been informed.

Ronnie Armour, Head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: "I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time."