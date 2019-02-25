Liam Adams, brother of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, dies while serving sentence for incest

Incest convict Liam Dominic Adams, brother of former Sinn Fein president Gerry, has died while serving a jail sentence.

He had been suffering from cancer whilst in Maghaberry prison and died in a hospice on Monday morning.

Gerry Adams (left) in June 1997 canvassing along with his brother Liam (right) in Dundalk

Sinn Fein’s press office, when asked if any statement from Gerry Adams may be forthcoming, indicated it was a family matter.

Ronnie Armour, head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

In 2013 the west Belfast man, then aged 58, was found guilty by 11-1 of sexually abusing his daughter Aine while she was aged between four and nine.

He was convicted of 10 charges in all, including three counts of rape, plus indecent assault and gross indecency, spanning 1977 to 1984.

He was tried twice; the first trial in spring 2013 collapsed, but the second one resulted in his conviction in October that year.

He was given 16 years in prison.

Liam Adams was actively involved in republicanism, and it has been reported that he was in prison at the time of Aine’s birth.

A member of various branches of Sinn Fein, An Phoblacht (the party’s newsletter) said the first record of his party membership was with a Donegal branch in the mid-1980s, followed by Louth (where he was secretary and later chairman), then Dundalk, then Lower Andersonstown in Belfast from 2000 (where he was treasurer).

Questions have long been asked about who knew of the claims against him before they were proven in court.

In 2009, after the claims were made public in a UTV documentary, An Phoblacht quoted Gerry Adams saying: “There was no cover-up by me. The statutory bodies, including the RUC, were told about this allegation in 1987.

“Three years ago, after my niece [Aine] went to the PSNI, I made a statement to the PSNI in support of her and against my brother ... Sinn Fein did not know of the allegations against Liam Adams and did nothing wrong.”

Liam Adams’ trial heard Aine had revealed the abuse to her mother, and that the mother – along with Gerry Adams – went to confront Liam Adams in 1987. He denied the allegations.

Aine said she did not want to pursue charges in 1987 and left the country that same year. The matter was only raised again with police after she returned to the Province 19 years later.

In 2009 Gerry Adams made a statement to police that his brother had confessed to him in 2000 that he had sexually abused his daughter.

Liam Adams appealed his conviction, but lost.

An Phoblacht also reported in 2010 that he was at one time considered as an electoral candidate.

It said: “Gerry Adams has stated he became aware in 1997 that Liam Adams was a member of Sinn Fein when he heard that his name might be going forward as a potential election candidate. The party president moved to ensure that Liam Adams did not go forward as a candidate and that he later left the party. Gerry Adams did this without involving the party locally or nationally.”

Liam Adams’ daughter Aine waived the lifetime anonymity to which all rape victims are entitled by law, and permitted the press to name and picture her.

Belfast Crown Court heard Aine (whose surname later changed to Dahlstrom) first recalled being raped while her mother was in hospital giving birth to her younger brother Conor in 1977.

She said after his conviction: “I do not see this verdict as a victory or a celebration as it has taken its toll and has caused hurt, heartache and anguish for all those involved. I can now begin my life at 40 and lay to rest the memory of the five-year-old girl who was abused.”