Liam Neeson to shoot new film in Belfast

Ulsterman and Hollywood superstar Liam Neeson is to star in an upcoming feature film called ‘Normal People’ which will begin shooting on location in Belfast in July.

His co-star is Lesley Manville, who has acted in Phantom Thread and Another Year, and it will be directed by Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn based on the script by celebrated Irish playwright Owen McCafferty.

The plot has the pair playing Joan and Tom, who have been married for many years.

A spokesman for the film said: “There is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together and a depth of love which expresses itself through tenderness and humour in equal part. When Joan is unexpectedly diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their relationship as they are faced with the challenges that lie ahead and the prospect of what might happen if something were to happen to her.

“‘Normal People’ is a story about love, survival and the epic questions life throws at each and every one of us.”

The feature is a Canderblinks Films and Out of Orbit production, produced by the Bafta award-winner Brian J Falconer for Out of Orbit productions, David Holmes for Canderblinks Films and Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions.

Barros D’Sa and Leyburn said: “We are thrilled at the prospect of bringing this beautiful, honest and unsentimental story to life with Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville in the starring roles, two of the most remarkable actors working on screen today.”