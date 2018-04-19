Light aircraft crash claims two lives

Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed in County Antrim, not far from Belfast International Airport.

Emergency services were taksed to the scene early this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called to a report of a light aircraft on fire at Ballyhill Lane, Nutts Corner shortly after 12:20pm today (Thursday, April 19).

It’s understood two people were killed in the crash.

The ambulance service said no patients were taken from the scene, and the major incident was stood down at 12:49pm. The air ambulance had also been tasked to the scene near Loanends.

Belfast International Airport confirmed the aircraft was not operating in or out of it.

Police and fire service vehicles pictured at the scene where a light air craft has crashed in Co Antrim

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said it is sending a team to investigate the incident.

Fire crews from Antrim, Crumlin and Glengormley, and one from Belfast International Airport attended.

A tweet from Belfast International Airport read: “We are operating as normal following an incident involving a light aircraft at Loanends 2/3 mls from Airport. The aircraft was not operating into or out of the airport.”

Responding to news of the crash, Lagan Valley MLA Pat Catney tweeted: “Monitoring situation at the International Airport - tragic circumstances. Thoughts are with all involved.”