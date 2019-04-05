Limelight show for Jesse Malin

US singer/songwriter Jesse Malin has announced a headline Belfast show at Limelight 2 on Saturday June 22.

A native New York City singer / songwriter born out of a hardcore punk and rock & roll background, Malin has played and toured since the age of 12. He is a streetwise story teller whose characters and slice of life lyrics portray a world of unsung heroes, helpless romantics and rock & roll survivors. Malin, a former member of D-Generation in the 90s before going solo in 2002, has recorded duets with Bruce Springsteen, members of Green Day and is releasing his new album later this year.