Line of Duty: Can you help us identify the Belfast filming locations?

It’s the gritty BBC crime drama that has everyone talking, but the familiar filming locations have created as much buzz in Northern Ireland as the twists and turns of the gripping storyline.

In Sunday night’s latest instalment of Line of Duty, the streets of Belfast and beyond were once again the fictional English city where an organised crime gang is running amok.

Detectives on the trail of police corruption have been getting the runaround in Tates Avenue in the south of the city and across town at the East Belfast Yacht Club.

There was also some high drama in the city centre when heart-broken superintendent Ted Hastings, played by Enniskillen-born actor Adrian Dunbar, tried to save has ailing marriage at the Stix and Stones restaurant.

Trying to identify all of the filming locations has been a hot topic of conversation at the News Letter as much as anywhere else but we still can’t name them all.

Can you assist?

A mystery location in Line of Duty, not yet identified by the News Letter

Even TV presenter Eamonn Holmes got in on the act – using Twitter to ask for his followers’ help as he tried to fill in the remaining blanks.

Bookmaker Paddy Power is offering odds on who will eventually be found to be a bent copper, and which characters will be killed off.

Superintendent Hastings has emerged as a prime suspect to be exposed as corrupt (2/1) and the odds on favourite (10/11) to be the first to meet a grizzly end.

Series five, episode three will be aired on Sunday at 9pm on BBC1.

The road used for a dramatic hijack scene in Line of Duty episode two. Believed to be Duncrue Street in Belfast's harbour area

If you can identify the housing estate in our pictures, or the street on the hill overlooking the city, please let me know at mark.rainey@newsletter.co.uk

Stix and Stones in Belfast city centre was the scene of some high drama in Line of Duty

Line of Duty's DI Kate Fleming entering her apartment in Belfast's Adelaide Street

View from a hill (over Belfast) but which hill?

The scene of some grizzly goings on in Line of Duty. In reality, the East Belfast Yacht Club.

A tense Line of Duty encounter on a Belfast street. Filmed outside the Invest NI building in Bedford Square

Anyone recognise the location of this dimly lit underground car park ramp?