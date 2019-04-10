Line of Duty: Readers to the rescue with all filming locations identified

News Letter readers have responded to our call for help in identifying the Belfast filming locations being used for the BBC’s Line of Duty.

The hit crime drama set in a fictional English city has had everyone talking, but the Belfast backdrop is creating as much buzz in Northern Ireland as the twists and turns of the gripping storyline.

The underground car park in Line of Duty has now been identified as the entrance to Malone Square off Windsor Park in south Belfast

And while the city is proving popular with film-makers, the landmark giant cranes at the shipyard are obviously posing a few problems.

In one scene filmed in Castlemore Avenue, in the hills above the Knock dual carriageway, if you look closely at the Line of Duty screengrab from Sunday’s instalment you’ll notice that both Samson and Goliath in the background have had to be digitally removed.

However, many of Belfast’s not so instantly recognisably locations feature heavily throughout the current series – including East Belfast Yacht Club, Invest NI headquarters off Bedford Street and the Stix and Stones restaurant in Upper Queen Street.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes was as curious as everyone else to put a name to the locations and asked his legions of Twitter followers to help him out.

Screengrab of a Line of Duty scene filmed in Castlemore Avenue off the Knock dual carriageway - minus the shipyard cranes in the background

Thanks to a great response from our readers, we have now established that the Belvoir estate in south Belfast is the mystery film set we couldn’t identify, and the underground car park is actually the entrance to Malone Square off Windsor Park, also in the south of the city.

The next episode airs on Sunday at 9pm on BBC1.

Google Streetview image of Castlemore Avenue - with the shipyard cranes in the backgroud

This Line of Duty filming location has now been confirmed as being in the Belvoir area of south Belfast