Lisburn music producer to take over the presenting duties for BBC show

A Lisburn-born organist, musical director and classical music producer is the new presenter of BBC Radio Ulster show Sounds Sacred.

Richard Yarr will take over from Noel Battye, who stepped down from behind the microphone recently after 33 years broadcasting for the BBC.

The long-running Sunday afternoon programme returns on June 3 at 5pm and features a wide range of sacred music.

Richard recently celebrated 25 years as Director of Music at Christ Church, Lisburn, said: “Sounds Sacred has been the soundtrack to my Sunday evenings for such a long time and I’m honoured to continue in Noel Battye’s giant footsteps. Sacred music has something to say at every junction of life – the happy, the sad and the more regular moments.

“I’m really looking forward to sharing my favourites and to including listeners’ requests as the show enters this new phase.”

Richard is a former Choral Scholar of King’s College, London and Chair of the Charles Wood Festival and Summer School in Armagh – Northern Ireland’s week-long festival of sacred music. He is also Producer of BBC Radio 3’s Choral Evensong strand and a judge for BBC Radio Ulster’s School Choir of the Year.