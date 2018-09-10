List of new Commons seats for Northern Ireland under final plans

The list of Commons constituencies for Northern Ireland as set out in the final recommendations of the current boundary review, covering unchanged, amended and new seats - with their December 2015 electorates.
Belfast East 70,079
Belfast North 73,285
Belfast South 69,881
Belfast West 73,732
Causeway 74,360
East Antrim 74,733
Fermanagh and South Tyrone 71,038
Foyle 71,398
Mid Antrim 70,409
Mid Down 77,767
Mid Ulster 71,501
Newry and Armagh 75,635
North Down 73,444
South Antrim 76,489
South Down 76,924
Sperrin 72,899
Upper Bann 69,795