List of new Commons seats for Northern Ireland under final plans

A typical ballot box
The list of Commons constituencies for Northern Ireland as set out in the final recommendations of the current boundary review, covering unchanged, amended and new seats - with their December 2015 electorates.

Belfast East 70,079

Belfast North 73,285

Belfast South 69,881

Belfast West 73,732

Causeway 74,360

East Antrim 74,733

Fermanagh and South Tyrone 71,038

Foyle 71,398

Mid Antrim 70,409

Mid Down 77,767

Mid Ulster 71,501

Newry and Armagh 75,635

North Down 73,444

South Antrim 76,489

South Down 76,924

Sperrin 72,899

Upper Bann 69,795