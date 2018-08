Listed: These are the NI restaurants inspected in 2018 with five-star food hygiene ratings

These Northern Ireland restaurants, cafes and canteens, inspected in 2018, have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law

Food hygiene ratings

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in Northern Ireland, England and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of August 2, 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of five-star ratings handed out in 2018 (hygiene standards are very good):

- A & C Cafe Espresso Bar, Unit 3 St George's Market, Oxford Street, Belfast, BT1 3LA. Rated 5 on 06 March 2018

- ABP NEWRY (CANTEEN), Unit 1 Ballinacraig Way, Ballynacraig, Newry, Co. Down, BT34 2PD. Rated 5 on 26 January 2018

- Acton and Sons, 17 Brunswick Street Belfast, BT2 7GE. Rated 5 on 19 February 2018

- ADA Restaurant, 34-36 King Street Belfast, BT1 6AD. Rated 5 on 16 May 2018

- Adventure World, 65 Drum Road, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8QS. Rated 5 on 15 March 2018

- AJ's Catering (Dunbia Primary Canteen), Granville Industrial Estate, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT70 1NJ. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- AJ'S DINER, 49 Downpatrick Street, Crossgar, Co. Down, BT30 9EA. Rated 5 on 31 May 2018

- Alchemy, 12 Main Street, Greyabbey, Greyabbey, Co. Down, BT22 2NE. Rated 5 on 15 May 2018

- Alexanders of Markethill, 3 Keady Street, Coolmillish, Markethill, Armagh, BT60 1PN. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- ALLENS OF CALEDON - COFFEE SHOP, 49 Main Street, Caledon, Caledon, Co. Tyrone, BT68 4TZ. Rated 5 on 09 April 2018

- Allied Bakeries (Canteen), 2-12 Orby Link, Belfast, BT5 5HW. Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- Almond Catering (Dunbia Retail Canteen), Granville Industrial Estate, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT70 1NJ. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- Amadeus at The Stables, Sir Thomas & Lady Dixon Park, 237 Upper Malone Road, Belfast, BT17 9LA. Rated 5 on 19 July 2018

- AMH NEW HORIZONS, 28 Corn Market, Ballinlare, Newry, Co Down, BT35 8BG. Rated 5 on 06 July 2018

- Amphitheatre Cafe Pi, 4 Prince William Way North East Division Carrickfergus Antrim, BT38 7HP. Rated 5 on 05 April 2018

- Angela's Cafe, 185 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 2GW. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- Angela's Sandwich Bar & Bistro, 315 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 2HF. Rated 5 on 14 February 2018

- Applegreen Ballymena, 147 Crankill Road, Ballymena, BT43 5NW. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- Aramark, Caterpillar Ni Ltd, Old Glenarm Road, Larne, Co. Antrim, BT40 1EJ. Rated 5 on 03 January 2018

- ARAMARK, 12 Lissue Road, Teraghafeeva Or Lissue, Lisburn, Co. Antrim, BT28 2SZ. Rated 5 on 11 April 2018

- Aramark, 119 Main Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry, BT49 0EP. Rated 5 on 04 January 2018

- Aramark @ Dundonald House, Stormont Estate Belfast, BT4 3SS. Rated 5 on 11 July 2018

- Aramark @ Tesco Staff Canteen, 369-383 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EP. Rated 5 on 17 January 2018

- Aramark @ Tesco Staff Canteen, 2 Knocknagoney Road, Belfast, BT4 2PW. Rated 5 on 15 March 2018

- Aramark at C.C.E.A., Clarendon Dock, 29 Clarendon Road, Belfast, BT1 3BG. Rated 5 on 17 July 2018

- Aramark at Castle Buildings, Castle Buildings, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3SR. Rated 5 on 04 July 2018

- Aramark at Department of Economy, Netherleigh House, Massey Avenue, Belfast, BT4 2JP. Rated 5 on 26 June 2018

- Aramark at Tesco C.D.C., Unit 7 Boucher Business Centre, 2-6 Apollo Road, Belfast, BT12 6HP. Rated 5 on 10 January 2018

- Aramark at Tesco Restaurant Northcott, Ballyclare Road, Carnmoney Bog, Newtownabbey, Antrim, BT36 5HD. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Aramark at Tesco Staff Canteen, Unit 1, Church Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, BT36 7GU. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- ARAMARK FOOD SERVICE c/o TESCO COLLEAGUE ROOM, 45 Millennium Way, Lurgan, Lurgan, Armagh, BT66 8DH. Rated 5 on 02 February 2018

- ARAMARK FOOD SERVICE c/o TESCO COLLEAGUE ROOM, Highfield Road, Balteagh, Craigavon, Armagh, BT64 1AG. Rated 5 on 22 January 2018.

- Aramark Food Services, 1 Castlebawn Drive, Corporation South, Newtownards, Down, BT23 4XE. Rated 5 on 26 January 2018.

- Aramark Food Sevices, Killeen Avenue, Carnalea, Bangor, Down, BT19 1ND. Rated 5 on 01 February 2018.

- Aramark@AIB Belfast, 92 Ann Street Belfast, BT1 3HH. Rated 5 on 06 June 2018

- ARDGLASS GOLF CLUB (RESTAURANT), 4 Castle Place Ardglass Down, BT30 7TP. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- Armark/Campbell Catering @ Kerry Foods, Carran Business Park, Lawnakilla, Enniskillen, Fermanagh, BT74 4RZ. Rated 5 on 10 July 2018

- AROMA COFFEE HOUSE, 26 St. Patrick's Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry, BT45 7AL. Rated 5 on 18 April 2018

- ARTBAR FUNKEL, 3 Monaghan Street, Lisdrumgullion, Newry, Down, BT35 6BB. Rated 5 on 12 June 2018

- Ashers Baking Company, 19 Royal Avenue, Belfast, BT1 1FB. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- AURORA CAFE, 3 Valentine Road, Corporation, Bangor, Down, BT20 4JH. Rated 5 on 01 February 2018

- B.P. FILLING STATION CAFE, 52 Lurgan Road, Kernan, Portadown, Armagh, BT63 5QW. Rated 5 on 15 January 2018

- Baileys Mallusk Sodexo, Enterprise Way, Newtownabbey, Antrim, BT36 4EW. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- BAKE MY DAY, Thomas Street Corporation Armagh BT61 7AE. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- Baked Tan Shack, Unit J Mayfair Business Centre, Portadown, Armagh, BT62 1HA. Rated 5 on 05 April 2018

- Baker Street, 20-22 Belmont Road, Belfast, BT4 2AN. Rated 5 on 01 May 2018

- Bambou, 954 Antrim Road, Templepatrick, Antrim, BT39 0AT. Rated 5 on 02 February 2018

- Bannside Tearooms, 11a Ballymena Road, Ballymena, Antrim, BT44 8BL. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- BAR/BISTRO @ DOWN ROYAL GOLF COURSE, 6 Dunygarton Road, Maze, Lisburn, Antrim, BT27 5RT. Rated 5 on 03 January 2018

- Baxter Storey, 19 Tamlaght Road, Gortmore, Omagh, Tyrone, BT78 5AW. Rated 5 on 20 June 2018

- BEDECK RETAILERS, 4 The Dye House, Linen Green, Moygashel, Co. Tyrone, BT71 7HB. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- Belmont Catering at Belmont Bowling Club, Belmont Bowling Club, 6a Kincora Avenue, Belfast, BT4 3DW. Rated 5 on 18 February 2018

- Belvedere Cafe Restaurant, 69 Cregagh Road, Belfast, BT6 8PY. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Belvoir Park Golf Club Catering, Castlereagh, 73-75 Church Road, Newtownbreda, BT8 7AN. Rated 5 on 27 April 2018

- Bengal Brasserie, 1 322 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 6GH. Rated 5 on 23 April 2018

- Bengal Spice, 146 Andersonstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9BY. Rated 5 on 17 April 2018

- Beths Bakery, The Vine, 193 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 7AA. Rated 5 on 19 February 2018

- Betty's Pub & Kitchen, 57 High Street, Holywood, Down, BT18 9AQ. Rated 5 on 26 April 2018

- Biddy Farrelly's, 39 Gresham Street, Belfast, BT1 1JL. Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- Big Papa Drew, 699 Oldpark Road, Belfast, BT14 6QY. Rated 5 on 23 February 2018

- Black Box, 18-22 Hill Street, Belfast, BT1 2LA. Rated 5 on 08 February 2018

- BLACKWELL HOUSE, 33 Mullabrack Road, Mullabrack, Gilford, Down BT63 6BP. Rated 5 on 18 January 2018

- Blessing's Coffee House, 84 Main Street, Cullybackey, Antrim, BT42 1BW. Rated 5 on 08 May 2018

- Blooming Tea, 15 Kilrea Road, Macknagh, Upperlands, Co. Londonderry, BT46 5HX. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Blooms, 1 Mill Road, Ballyclare, Antrim, BT39 9DR. Rated 5 on 05 June 2018

- Blue Chicago, 111 Bloomfield Road South, Corporation, Bangor, Down, BT19 7HR. Rated 5 on 11 April 2018

- BLUE PRINT PIZZA CO (BALLYBOT HOUSE), 30 Corn Market, Ballinlare, Newry, Down, BT35 8BG. Rated 5 on 09 February 2018

- Bluebells Restaurant, 3a Killycolp Road, Gallanagh, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. BT80 9AD. Rated 5 on 13 March 2018

- Bo Tree Kitchen, 65-67 University Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1GX. Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- BOB & BERTS PORTADOWN, 5 Market Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 3JY. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- BOB AND BERT'S MENARYS LTD, 110-130 Main Street, Bangor, Down, BT20 4AG. Rated 5 on 29 January 2018

- Boden Park Coffee Co, 307 Ormeau Road, Belfast, BT7 3GG. Rated 5 on 12 February 2018

- Bombardier Queens Island, 2 Airport Road, Belfast, BT3 9DY. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- Boojum, 509 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EZ. Rated 5 on 06 March 2018

- Boojum, Londonderry House, 21-27 Chichester Street, Belfast, BT1 4JB. Rated 5 on 04 May 2018

- Boojum, 67-69 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JL. Rated 5 02 May 2018

- Bothy Coffee, Mallusk Road, Grange Of Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim, BT36 4PP. Rated 5 on 09 April 2018

- Boyds Cafe, 13 High Street, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, BT53 6AH. Rated 5 on 18 May 2018

- BRIEF ENCOUNTERS, 14 Charlotte Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Co. Down BT34 3LF. Rated 5 on 15 February 2018

- Bronte Steak House, 71 Ballynafoy Road, Ballynaskeagh, Banbridge, Down, BT32 5DN. Rated 5 on 06 June 2018

- Brooklyn Bay Diner, 1 Redlands Road, Larne, Co. Antrim, BT40 1FD. Rated 5 on 17 July 2018

- Browns In Town, 21-23 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry BT48 7BJ. Rated 5 on 27 June 2018

- Browns Restaurant and Champagne Lounge, 1 Bonds Hill, Clooney, Co Londonderry BT47 6DW. Rated 5 on 13 June 2018

- Buba Restaurant Ltd, Ground Floor Saint Anne's Square, 11 Edward Street, Belfast, BT1 2LR. Rated 5 on 16 March 2018

- Buddys Bar Ltd, 33 Main Street, Garvagh, Co Londonderry. BT51 5AA. Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- Bullseye Catering, 2 Lime Market Street, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1HD. Rated 5 on 08 March 2018

- Burger King, 175 Airport Road, Crumlin, Co Antrim, BT29 4DW. Rated 5 on 19 January 2018

- Burger King, Airport Road, Crumlin, Antrim, BT29 4DW. Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- Burger King, 45b The Outlet, Bridgewater Park, Banbridge, Down, BT32 3GJ. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- Burger King, Connswater Shopping Centre, Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast, BT5 5LP. Rated 5 on 14 May 2018

- Burger King, Unit 59, Kennedy Centre, 580 Falls Road, Belfast, BT11 9AB. Rated 5 on 21 June 2018

- Burger King, Unit 11, Northcott Shopping Centre, Newtownabbey, BT36 5EA. Rated 5 on 19 June 2018

- C'Mon In, Woodvale Methodist Church, 260 Cambrai Street, Belfast, BT13 3JJ. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Cafe 1404, Catalyst Inc, 20 Queens Road, Belfast, BT3 9DT. Rated 5 on 25 June 2018

- Cafe at Sportsbowl, 3 - 5 Glenwell Road, Newtownabbey, Antrim, BT36 7RF. Rated 5 on 05 February 2018

- Cafe Bedeck, 465 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EZ. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- Cafe Connexions/Two's Company Catering, Bay Road, Londonderry, Co Londonderry, BT48 7TG. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Cafe Country, 4a Townhead Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, BT53 6BE. Rated 5 on 12 June 2018

- CAFE CREME, 139-140 Main Street, Newcastle, Down, BT33 0AE. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Cafe Deli, 38 Lough Road, Loughguile, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT44 9JN. Rated 5 on 01 May 2018

- Cafe Destination, 17 Stranmillis Road, Belfast, BT9 5AF. Rated 5 on 10 April 2018

- Cafe Gate, 13/15 Craft Village, Londonderry, BT48 6AR. Rated 5 on 10 July 2018

- Cafe Gold, 36a Belfast Road, Milecross, Newtownards, Co. Down, BT23 4TJ. Rated 5 on 24 April 2018

- Cafe Havana, 104 Rathgael Road, Ballyvarnet, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 1RS. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- Cafe Hi - Foyle Arena, 2 Limavady Road, Londonderry, BT47 6JY. Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- Cafe Incredable, 6 Flush Place, Ballyblagh, Lurgan, Co Armagh BT66 7DT. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- Cafe Krem, Duncairn Arts and Cultural Centre, Duncairn Avenue, Belfast. BT14 6BP. Rated 5 on 20 February 2018

- Cafe Legal, Laganside Courts, 45 Oxford Street, Belfast, BT1 3LL. Rated 5 on 21 June 2018

- CAFE MARMALADE LTD, 14 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Co Down BT32 3JS. Rated 5 on 06 March 2018

- CAFE NOSH, 64 Comber Road, Dundonald, BT16 2AB. Rated 5 on 24 May 2018

- Cafe Pausa ( Shane Retail Park), Balmoral Centre, 105-115 Boucher Road, Belfast, BT12 6RH. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- Cafe Taste, 14 Market Street, Bangor, Co Down, BT20 4SP. Rated 5 on 24 May 2018

- Caffe Dolce, 5 Princess Terrace, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry, BT45 6DR. Rated 5 on 01 February 2018

- Caffe Giuseppe Limited, Belfast, Unit 4, Forsyth House, Cromac Street, BT2 8LA. Rated 5 on 28 June 2018

- Caffe Nero, 10 Donegall Square West Belfast, BT1 6JH. Rated 5 on 03 January 2018

- Caffe Nero, Unit 2, The Weaving Works, Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, BT2 8YB. Rated 5 on 02 March 2018

- Caffe Nero, Unit 41 Ug, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 on 09 March 2018

- Caffe Nero, 17-21 Great Victoria Street, Belfast, BT2 7GN. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- Caffe Nero, 328-330 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 6GH. Rated 5 on 08 May 2018

- Caffe Nero, The Diamond, Londonderry, BT48 6PE. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- CAFFE NERO, 115-117 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down, BT33 0AQ. Rated 5 on 08 May 2018

- Caffe Nero, 376-378 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3EY. Rated 5 on 22 June 2018

- CAFOLLA'S, 23 Hill Street, Ballynacraig, Newry, Co Down, BT34 1JE. Rated 5 on 04 June 2018

- CAFRE Loughry Campus, 76 Dungannon Road, Loughry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 9AE. Rated 5 on 02 March 2018

- Camden Canteen, 4 - 7 Steeple Industrial Estate, Antrim, BT41 1AB. Rated 5 on 22 June 2018

- Carberry @ Concentrix, 49 East Bridge Street, Belfast, BT1 3NR. Rated 5 on 06 February 2018

- Carberry @ Into, 2-8 Lennoxvale, Belfast, BT9 5BY. Rated on 06 February 2018

- Caroline's Kitchen, 58 Main Street, Aghalun, Brookeborough, Fermanagh, BT94 4EZ. Rated 5 on 20 June 2018

- CASINO 7, Fairgreen, Shillington Street, Portadown, Armagh. BT62 3PF. Rated 5 on 01 February 2018

- Cassidys, Cassidy’s Bar, 347-349 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 2HF. Rated 5 on 30 June 2018

- Caterpillar Millennium One (Administration Canteen), Unit 14, Springvale Business Park, 5 Millennium Way, Belfast, BT12 7AL. Rated 5 on 20 February 2018

- Cedar, 32 Carlisle Road, Londonderry, BT48 6JW. Rated 5 on 28 June 2018

- Centra Quick Stop, 71-75 Chichester Street, Belfast, BT1 4JE. Rated 5 on 09 July 2018

- Chat Coffee House, 51a Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7AE. Rated 5 on 15 January 2018

- Chequers Riverside, 6 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT51 3NA. Rated 5 on 20 February 2018

- Chicken Plaza, 27 Foyle Street, Londonderry, BT48 6AL. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE CENTRE, 11 - 12 Drumellan, Craigavon, BT65 5HT. Rated 5 on 23 April 2018

- CHIMES COFFEE HOUSE, 18 Church Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 3LQ. Rated 5 on 08 May 2018

- CHOPPED, Albert Basin, Co Down,BT35 8QS. Rated 5 on 06 February 2018

- Chopstix Noodle Bar, 175 Airport Road, Crumlin, Co Antrim BT29 4DW. Rated 5 on 28 February 2018

- Cinnamon, 47 Comber Road, Church Quarter, Dundonald, Co Down BT16 2AA. Rated 5 on 01 May 2018

- Clayton Hotel, 22 Ormeau Avenue, Belfast, BT2 8HS. Rated 5 on 30 March 2018

- Clements, 139 Stranmillis Road, Belfast, BT9 5AJ. Rated 5 on 27 April 2018.

- Clements, 97 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7BL. Rated 5 on 25 May 2018

- Cliftonville Golf Club, 44 Westland Road, Belfast, BT14 6NH. Rated 5 on 10 March 2018

- Clogher Valley Golf Club, 460 Belfast Road, Cavanaleck, Brookeborough, Co Fermanagh, BT75 0SE. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- Coffee @ Just Vintage, 4 Loy Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone BT80 8PE. Rated 5 on 21 June 2018

- Coffee Express, 38 Station Road, Towns Parks, Antrim, Co Antrim, BT41 4AB. Rated 5 on 13 March 2018

- Coffee Hut, 6 Main Street, Castlerock, Coleraine, Co. Londonderry, BT51 4RA. Rated 5 on 31 May 2018

- Coffee Nook, 255 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 5FL. Rated 5 on 23 February 2018

- Coffee Shop at Hillside Nursery Centre, 328 Doagh Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 6XL. Rated 5 on 08 March 2018

- COHANNON INN, 212 Ballynakilly Road, Cohannan, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone, BT71 6HJ. Rated 5 on 24 January 2018

- Common Grounds Cafe, 12-24 University Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1GY. Rated 5 on 25 April 2018

- Coppi, Unit 2 Saint Anne's Square, 11 Edward Street, Belfast, BT1 2LN. Rated 5 on 09 July 2018

- Costa, Unit 1, Holywood Exchange, 306a Airport Road West, Belfast, BT3 9EJ. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- Costa, Unit 1 Ffc, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 06 July 2018

- Costa Coffee, 34 Wellington Place, Belfast, BT1 6GF. Rated 5 on 13 March 2018

- Costa Coffee, 18-22 Castle Place, Belfast, BT1 1GB. Rated 5 on 15 March 2018

- Costa Coffee, Longwood Retail Park, Longwood Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT37 9UL. Rated 5 on 14 February 2018.

- Costa Coffee, Branch Road, Town Parks Of Strabane, Strabane, Tyrone, BT82 8EW. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- Costa Coffee, Unit N, Erneside Shopping Centre, Derrychara, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6JQ. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- Costa Coffee, Unit 9, Spires, Retail Park, Moy Road, Co Armagh, BT61 8DB. Rated 5 on 12 April 2018

- Costa Coffee, 40 Larne Road Link, Town Parks, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT42 3GA. Rated 5 on 14 May 2018

- Costa Coffee, Foyle Street, Londonderry, BT48 6XY. Rated 5 on 18 June 2018

- COURTNEY'S MERCHANT, 55-56 Merchants Quay, Ballinlare, Newry Co Down, BT35 8HE. Rated 5 on 25 June 2018

- Cream Cafe Bistro, Unit 1, Hanwood Business Park, Belfast, BT16 1DE. Rated 5 on 30 April 2018

- Creative Gardens, 88 Ballyclogh Road, Bushmills, Co Antrim, BT57 8XA. Rated 5 on 22 January 2018

- Creative Gardens Galgorm Castle, 202 Galgorm Road, Galgorm, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT42 1HL. Rated 5 on 25 April 2018

- Crescent Townhouse, 13 Lower Crescent, Belfast, BT7 1NR. Rated 5 on 24 January 2018

- Crusoe's Coffee Shop, 29d Sea Road, Castlerock, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT51 4TN. Rated 5 on 12 April 2018

- CT15, Unit 4, 502 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 5GF. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Curated Kitchen, 60 Donegall Street, Belfast, BT1 2GT. Rated 5 on 09 March 2018

- CURRAN'S BAR & SEAFOOD STEAKHOUSE, 83 Strangford Road, Ardglass, Co. Down BT30 7SP. Rated 5 on 06 March 2018.

- Dancing Goat, Kilcreggan Homes Ltd, Elizabeth Avenue, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 7UY. Rated 5 on 20 July 2018

- Dante's Foodservices Ltd at Calor Gas, Airport Road West, Belfast, BT3 9ED. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- DAVID LLOYD LEISURE, 115 Old Dundonald Road, Ballyhanwood, Dundonald, Co Down, BT16 1DL. Rated 5 on 19 January 2018

- DCSDC Staff Canteen, Strabane, 47 Derry Road, Town Parks Strabane, Tyrone, BT82 8DY. Rated 5 on 22 February 2018

- Deane's @ Queens, 1-6 College Gardens, Belfast, BT9 6BQ. Rated 5 on 22 February 2018

- DEBENHAMS / STYLE RESTAURANT, The Quays, Lisdrumliska, Newry, Co Down BT35 8QS. Rated 5 on 19 January 2018

- Dee Dee's Cafe, Connswater Shopping Centre, 150 Bloomfield Avenue, Belfast, BT5 5LP. Rated 5 on 24 January 2018

- Del Pieros, 1 Frances Street, North Newtownards, Co Down, BT23 4JB. Rated 5 on 20 July 2018

- DELI LITES NEWRY LTD, Albert Basin Lisdrumliska Newry Down, BT35 8QS. Rated 5 on 05 June 2018

- Deli On The Green, 19 Beechvalley, Ballysaggart, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT71 7BN. Rated 5 on 22 May 2018

- DIGBY'S BAR AND RESTAURANT, 53 Main Street, Killylea, Armagh, BT60 4LS. Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- Doherty's Bakery/Tea Bar, 28 Foyle Street, Londonde rry, BT48 6AP. Rated 5 on 14 May 2018

- Domino's Pizza, 33 William Street, Cookstown, BT80 8AX. Rated 5 on 06 April 2018.

- Domino's Pizza, 27&29 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Co Antrim, BT56 8DX. Rated 5 on 12 June 2018

- Dr B's Kitchen 5-9, 7 Bridge Street, Belfast, BT1 1LT. Rated 5 on 18 January 2018

- DUNDONALD EDUCATION CENTRE STAFF CANTEEN, 28 Grahamsbridge Road, Dundonald, Co Down, BT16 2HS. Rated 5 on 04 July 2018

- Dungannon Presbyterian Church And Hall (gift Ministries), 77 Scotch Street, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT70 1BD. Rated 5 on 28 March 2018

- Dunnes Stores, 3-11 High Street, Belfast, BT1 2AA. Rated 5 on 20 July 2018

- Eddie Rockets, 417-419 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EW. Rated 5 on 22 January 2018

- Eddie Rockets, Unit 3, Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn, BT28 1LP. Rated 5 on 15 January 2018

- Eden Coffee House, 27 Ballyclare Road Glengormley, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 5EU. Rated 5 on 25 June 2018.

- Elior Colleague Room (tesco Extra), The Outlet, Bridgewater Park, Banbridge Down, BT32 4GJ. Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- ELLIE MO'S, Unit 5, 134 Dungannon Road, Portadown, Armagh, BT62 1LH. Rated 5 on 15 May 2018

- Established Coffee, 37 Talbot Street, Belfast, BT1 2LD. Rated 5 on 16 April 2018

- EUREST, Church Road, Portadown, Craigavon BT63 5HU. Rated 5 on 30 April 2018

- Eurest at Bank of Ireland (Brent House), Brent House, 15 Heron Road, Belfast, BT3 9LE. Rated 5 on 28 March 2018

- Eurest at Musgrave Market Place & Wholesale Partners, Musgrave Cash & Carry O, 15 Dargan Crescent, Belfast, BT3 9HJ. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Extern Positive Learning Unit, Unit 14 Springtown Industrial Estate, Londonderry, BT48 0LY. Rated 5 on 12 June 2018

- Fairways Restaurant, 192-196 Coast Road, Larne, Co. Antrim, BT40 2QG. Rated 5 on 26 June 2018

- Falstaffs, 66 Main Street, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, BT39 9AA. Rated 5 on 01 May 2018

- FERGUSON FLOWERS, 98-100 High Street, Holywood, Co Down, BT18 9HW. Rated 5 on 24 July 2018

- Fermanagh House, Broadmeadow Place, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 7HR. Rated 5 on 23 January 2018

- FINEGAN AND SON, 9 Kildare Street, Newry, Co Down, BT34 1DQ. Rated 5 on 13 June 2018

- FISH 2 FRY, 86 Main Street, Saintfield, Co Down, BT24 7AB. Rated 5 on 24 May 2018

- Five Guys. Unit 1 FFL, Victoria Shopping Centre, Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 on 24 April 2018

- Flame, 46 Howard Street, Belfast, BT1 6PG. Rated 5 on 03 July 2018

- Flax Fish & Chips, 67 Kilrea Road, Upperlands, Co. Londonderry, BT46 5RU. Rated 5 on 07 February 2018

- Flour Power, 39 Donegall Pass, Belfast, BT7 1DQ. Rated 5 on 30 March 2018

- Floyd's Restaurant, 421 Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Tyrone, BT82 0AT. Rated 5 on 15 February 2018

- Foyle Omagh Canteen, 52 Doogary Road, Doogary, Omagh, Tyrone, BT79 0BQ. Rated 5 on 14 May 2018.

- FRANKIE & BENNY'S, 151 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn, Antirm, BT27 5UJ. Rated 5 on 08 January 2018

- Frankie Ramseys, 10 William Street, Londonderry, BT48 6ES. Rated 5 on 14 May 2018.

- French Village, 99 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JN. Rated 5 on 04 May 2018.

- Friar Tucks, 57 Bridge Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 3JL. Rated 5 on 01 June 2018

- FRIAR TUCKS, 6 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Co Down, BT35 6AA. Rated 5 on 19 January 2018

- FRIAR TUCKS RESTAURANT, 251 Lough Road, Aghagallon, Craigavon, Armagh, BT66 6NQ. Rated 5 04 June 2018

- Fringe Kitchen, Balmoral Park, Lisburn. Rated 5 on 06 April 2018

- FRISCOS, 2 Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Co Down, BT35 6AA. Rated 5 on 12 June 2018

- FROTH CAFE, 7 Harmony Hill, Shopping Centre, Lambeg, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT27 4HP. Rated 5 on 02 July 2018

- Fujitsu, 110-112 Holywood Road, Belfast, BT4 1NU. Rated 5 on 07 February 2018

- Funky Monkeys, Kennedy Centre, Unit 57, Falls Road, Belfast, BT11 9AE. Rated 5 on 01 February 2018

- Funky Monkeys, 2 Junction One, International Outlet Shopping, Towns Parks, Antrim, BT41 4LL, Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- Funky Monkeys, 1 Redlands Road, Larne, Co Antrim, BT40 1FD. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- Funky Monkeys Soft Play Cafe, Eastpoint Entertainment Village, Old Dundonald Road, Dundonald, Co Down, BT16 1YG. Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- FUNTASTIC PLAY, Comber Road, Carryduff, BT8 8AN. Rated 5 on 24 April 2018

- FUSION, 4 Duke Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Co Down, BT34 3JY. Rated 5 on 04 June 2018

- Gallopers, 48 York Road Belfast, BT15 3HE. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- Garnett's Restaurant, 68 Main Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry, BT49 0EX. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Gatto's Ristorante, 88 Mill Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Co. Antrim, BT43 5AF. Rated 5 on 06 June 2018

- General Merchants, 481 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3LL. Rated 5 on 16 April 2018

- GENOA CAFE (UNIT 2 THE PLAZA), 50 Belfast Road, Newry, BT34 1QA. Rated 5 on 13 June 2018

- Giants Barn Bistro & Cafe, 7 Causeway Road, Bushmills, Co. Antrim, BT57 8SU. Rated 5 on 10 April 2018

- Glass House Bistro, 11a Antrim Street, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim. Rated 5 on 23 March 2018

- Glenariffe Tea House, 120 Glenariffe Road, Glenariffe, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT44 0QX. Rated 5 on 05 July 2018

- Golden Boat, 418 Shankill Road, Belfast, BT13 3AE. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- GOLF/SKI CENTRE, Turmoyra Lane, Lurgan, Craigavon, BT66 6NG. Rated 5 on 15 June 2018

- GORTGONIS DAY CENTRE, Gortgonis Citizen Centre, Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone, BT71 4QG. Rated 5 on 04 June 2018

- GREAT JONES, 73 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down, BT33 0AE. Rated 5 on 14 February 2018

- Greggs, Kennedy Centre, 564-568 Falls Road, Belfast, BT11 9AE. Rated 5 on 16 July 2018

- Ground, 25 Kingsgate Street, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1LD. Rated 5 on 07 June 2018

- GROUND (TESCO EXTRA), The Outlet, Bridgewater Park, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 4GJ. Rated 5 on 06 April 2018

- Ground Espresso Bar, 32 Ballymoney Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 6AL. Rated 5 on 22 March 2018

- Ground Espresso Bar, 52-54 Main Street, Portrush, Co Antrim, BT56 8BL. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- GROUND ESPRESSO BARS, 1 Laganbank Retail Park, Lisburn, BT28 4TQ. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Ground Espresso Bars Ltd, 10 Francis Street, Corcrain, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 1AZ. Rated 5 on 23 January 2018

- Ground Espresso Bars Ltd, 5 Market Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry, BT45 6EE. Rated 5 on 02 March 2018

- Guapo, 6-8 Bridge Street, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT78 1BX. Rated 5 on 12 January 2018

- Hadskis, 33 Donegall Street, Belfast, BT1 2FG. Rated 5 on 22 March 2018

- Harbour Commissioners, Harbour Office, 2 Corporation Square, Belfast, BT1 3AL. Rated 5 on 13 March 2018

- Harbour Lights Cafe, 11 Harbour Road, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT44 0EU. Rated 5 on 22 May 2018

- Hard Hat Catering, Royal Victoria Hospital, Grosvenor Road, Belfast, BT12 6BA. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- Hard Hat Catering, Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyregan, Dundonald, Co Down, BT16 1RH. Rated 5 on 14 June 2018

- Harper's Quay Cafe, 105a Spencer Road, Londonderry, BT47 6AE. Rated 5 on 08 March 2018

- Hashtag Coffee, 8 Beechvalley Way, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT70 1BS. Rated 5 on 12 January 2018

- HAUS, 100 Abbey Street, Bangor, Co Down, BT20 4JB. Rated 5 on 29 May 2018

- Hazel's Catering, Omagh County Hall, Drumragh Avenue, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT79 7AF. Rated 5 on 28 March 2018

- Helens Home Bakery, 162 Ormeau Road, Belfast, BT7 2ED. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- HillBilly Fuel, 34 Kevlin Road, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT78 1JL. Rated 5 on 31 May 2018

- HILLMOUNT ARDS, 80 Ballyreagh Road, Bootown, Newtownards, Co Down, BT23 8RP. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- Hillview Service Station - Spar, 215 Castle Road, Ballygrooby, Randalstown, Co Antrim, BT41 2EB. Rated 5 on 08 January 2018

- HMS Caroline, Alexandra Dock, Queens Road, Belfast, BT3 9DT. Rated 5 on 26 June 2018

- Hogans Grillhouse, 52a Belmore Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6AA. Rated 5 on 06 June 2018

- Holiday Inn, 40 Hope Street, Belfast, BT12 5EE. Rated 5 on 18 May 2018

- HOLLY'S COFFEE COMPANY, 20 Main Street, Ballynahinch, Co Down, BT24 8DN. Rated 5 on 12 April 2018

- Holohans Irish Pantry, 43 University Road, Belfast, BT7 1ND. Rated 5 on 14 February 2018

- Holywood Leisure Ltd, 3 Circular Road, Ballycullen, Newtownards Down, BT23 4EU. Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- Hub, 22 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6AY. Rated 5 on 06 February 2018

- Hullabaloos Restaurant Ltd, 2 Riverside Park East, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT51 3NA. Rated 5 on 04 January 2018

- ICTHUS, 21 High Street, Lurgan, Armagh, BT66 8AH. Rated 5 on 02 May 2018

- Indian Ocean Restaurant, 75 Belfast Road, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- INTEGRATED COLLEGE DUNGANNON, 21 Gortmerron Link Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone BT71 6LS. Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- J & R'S GRILL & ICE CREAM PARLOUR, 67 Main Street, Ballymacruise, Millisle, Co Down, BT22 2HR. Rated 5 on 19 January 2018

- J L Catering, 51 Green Road, Ballyclare, Co Antrim, BT39 9PH. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Jack Coffee Bar, 402 Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 1HH. Rated 5 on 18 April 2018

- Jack's, 11 Main Street, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, BT93 5FB. Rated 5 on 16 April 2018

- Jackman and Pie LLP (WD Meats Canteen), 7 Newmills Road, Lower Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 2JB. Rated 5 on 28 June 2018

- JACKSON LIFESTYLES, 54 Main Street, Saintfield, Co Down, BT24 7AB. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- Jam Restaurant, Unit 23, Park Centre, 537 Donegall Road, Belfast, BT12 6HN. Rated 5 on 03 January 2018

- Jamm Cafe, Unit 19, Gortrush Industrial Estate, Gortrush, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT78 5EJ. Rated 5 on 18 July 2018

- Jamm Home Bakery Omagh Ltd, 11 Scarffe'S Entry, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT78 1JH. Rated 5 on 24 July 2018

- Jamm Restaurant, The Diamond, Londonderry, BT48 6PE. Rated 5 on 06 June 2018

- Jarden Catering, Carrickfergus Golf Club, 35 North Road, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 8LP. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- JEFFERS, 174 Kingsway, Belfast, BT17 9AD. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- Jenny's Coffee House & Bakery, 1 Middleton Street, Enniskillen, BT74 7NS. Rated 5 on 17 January 2018

- Jitters Coffee and Sandwich Bar, 23 Northland Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, BT48 7NF. Rated 5 on 12 June 2018

- Joe Jackson, 15a Ferryquay Street, Londonderry, BT48 6JA. Rated 5 on 03 May 2018

- JOE MAC'S, 5 High Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 1HZ. Rated 5 on 06 April 2018

- Johnny Rocko's, 35 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, BT94 1GJ. Rated 5 on 22 January 2018

- Julie's Cozy Coffee, 100 Cookstown Road, Annahavil, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone,BT71 4BS. Rated 5 on 02 February 2018

- Jumon, 6 Fountain Street, Belfast, BT1 5ED. Rated 5 on 20 March 2018

- Kaffe Krave. 1 Beraghmore Road, Ballynagalliagh, Londonderry, BT48 8SE. Rated 5 on 23 April 2018

- Kaffe O, 73 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JL. Rated 5 on 26 April 2018

- Kamakura Sushi & Ramen, 69 Donegall Pass, Belfast, BT7 1DR. Rated 5 on 05 July 2018

- Kelly's Inn, 232b Omagh Road, Garvaghy, Co Tyrone, BT70 2DX. Rated 5 on 24 May 2018

- Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1 Fountain Hill, Park Hall, Antrim, BT41 1LZ

- KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN, 100-102 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down BT33 0AE. Rated 5 on 26 April 2018

- Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), 51 Church Road, Drumnadrough, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 7LG. Rated 5 on 23 March 2018

- Kerry Foods Coleraine Staff Restaurant, 20 Millburn Road, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1QY. Rated 5 on 11 April 2018

- KFC, 146 Bridge Street, Edenderry, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT63 5AP. Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- KFC, 75a Belfast Road, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 8BX. Rated 5 on 22 March 2018

- KFC, 9 Brougham Street, Belfast, BT15 1JQ. Rated 5 on 05 April 2018

- KFC, 444-448 Donegall Road, Belfast, BT12 6HS. Rated 5 on 24 April 2018

- Khayber Restaurant, 377 Antrim Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 5EB. Rated 5 on 25 January 2018

- Khyber Indian Takeaway, 68 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Co Antrim, BT29 4UR. Rated 5 on 10 May 2018

- Kiddiwinkles Care & Learning Centre, 19 Loy Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8PZ. Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- La Taqueria, 53 Castle Street, Belfast, BT1 1GH. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- Laurel Leaf Bar, 14 Twin Spires Centre, 155 Northumberland Street, Belfast, BT13 2JF. Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- LEAFY GREENS AND CO, 8 Mary Street, Warrenpoint, BT34 3NT. Rated 5 on 02 May 2018

- Lime Ni Ltd, 1-3 High Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, BT53 6AH. Rated 5 on 16 January 2018

- Linen and Latte, 14 Portland Avenue, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 5EY. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- Linenhill Kitchen & Deli, 28 The Outlet, Bridgewater Park, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 3GJ. Rated 5 on 23 February 2018

- Little Mexican Deli, Unit 2 Dairy Farm Centre, 205 Stewartstown Road, Belfast, BT17 0AW. Rated 5 on 16 January 2018

- LITTLE WING, 37-39 Main Street, Bangor, Co. Down, BT20 5AF. Rated 5 on 29 January 2018

- Little Wing, Management Accounting Centre, 201 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3JD. Rated 5 on 11 May 2018

- Loaf Cafe Bakery, 307-309 Grosvenor Road, Belfast, BT12 4LP. Rated 5 on 08 March 2018

- LOFT RESTAURANT AT AUGHNACLOY GOLF CLUB, 99a Tullyvar Road, Drone, Aughnacloy, Co. Tyrone, BT69 6BL. Rated 5 on 27 April 2018

- Longs, 39 Athol Street, Belfast, BT12 4GX. Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- Lough Melvin Holiday Centre, 2 Dooard Road, Garrison, Fermanagh, BT93 4EN. Rated 5 on 12 April 2018

- Lucy's Coffee House, A6 Kilcronagh Business Park, Ballyreagh, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone. BT80 9HJ. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- Lucy's Loft, 73 Church Street, Gortalowry, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8HT. Rated 5 on 23 March 2018

- Mad Hatter, 2 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6DW. Rated 5 on 13 March 2018

- Madden's Bar, 51-53 High Street, Towns Parks, Antrim, BT41 4AY. Rated 5 on 09 March 2018

- Maggie Mays Two, 2 Malone Road, Belfast, BT9 5BN. Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- Maggie's Kitchen, 30 New Street, Tonystick, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6AH.

- Magherafelt Day Centre, 57 Hospital Road Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry, BT45 5EG. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- Malone Lodge Hotel, 54-64 Eglantine Avenue, Belfast, BT9 6DY. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- Mama Masala, 24a Queen's Quay Edenballymore, Londonderry, BT48 7AS. Rated 5 on 20 June 2018

- Mama T's Catering, 55 Edward Street, Shankill, Lurgan, Co Armagh, BT66 6DB. Rated 5 on 23 February 2018

- Mandarin Palace, 1 Queens Court, Edenballymore, Londonderry, BT48 7AW. Rated 5 on 21 June 2018

Mann's Cafe, 50 Stiles Way, Steeple, Antrim, BT41 2UB. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- MART CATERING SERVICES, 44 Main Street, Clogher Demesne, Clogher, Co. Tyrone, BT76 0AA. Rated 5 on 17 April 2018

- Mary McBrides Ltd, 2 Main Street, Cushendun, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT44 0PH, 29 June 2018.

- Mauds Portrush, 47 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Co Antrim, BT56 8DX. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- Mc Hughs Bar and Restaurant (Ardanlee Ltd), 29 Queens Square Belfast, BT1 3FG. Rated 5 on 23 March 2018

- McDonald's, 290 Antrim Road, Collinward, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 7QT. Rated 5 on 02 May 2018

- McDonald's Restaurant, 5 Longwood Road, Newtownabbey BT37 9UL. Rated 5 on 17 January 2018

- McDonald's, Store 8, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 on 10 January 2018

- McDonald's, 35-37 Railway Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone, BT82 8EQ Rated 5 on 30 January 2018

- McDonald's, 233 Shore Road Belfast, BT15 3PR. Rated 5 on 05 March 2018

- McDonald's, 2-4 Donegall Place Belfast, BT1 5BA, 23 May 2018. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- McDonald's, 27 Dromore Road, Coolnagard Lower, Omagh, Co Tyrone,BT78 1QZ. Rated 5 on 22 May 2018

- MCDONALD'S RESTAURANT, Downe Retail Park, Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick, Co Down, BT30 6DR. Rated 5 on 15 May 2018

- MCDONALD'S RESTAURANTS, LURGAN, 8 Edward Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh, BT66 6DB. Rated 5 on 22 June 2018

- McIlroys, 73-75 Main Street, Ballytromery, Crumlin, Co Antrim, BT29 4UU. Rated 5 on 18 May 2018

- McKillens Fashions/Coffee Shop, 82-88 Wellington Street Ballymena Antrim, BT43 6AF. Rated 5 on 02 July 2018

- Memory Lane Tea Room, 13-14 The Diamond, Kilrea, Co Londonderry, BT51 5QH. Rated 5 on 13 June 2018

Mercedes-Benz Truck & Van (NI), 47 Mallusk Road, Grange Of Mallusk, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 4PJ, Rated 5 on 14 June 2018

- Middletown Coffee, 60-64 Mill Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 5AF. Rated 5 on 15 January 2018

- MIDLAND KIOSK - UFTM, 150 Bangor Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Co Down, BT18 0EU, Rated 5 on 03 July 2018

- Millbrook Resource Centre, 49a Ballymena Road, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, BT53 7EZ. Rated 5 on 23 January 2018

- Millside Restaurant, 19a Church Road, Ballykennedy, Antrim, BT42 2NL. Rated 5 on 19 January 2018

- MILLVIEW CENTRE, College Square, Bessbrook, BT35 7DH, Rated 5 on 21 June 2018

- Milly's, 72 Main Street Edenmore, Tempo, Co Fermanagh, BT94 3LW. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- Mollie's Diner, 28 Gortin Road, Mountjoy Forest, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT79 7HX. Rated 5 on 25 July 2018

- Monkey Business, 25b Woodside Road Industrial Estate, Caherty, Ballymena, Antrim, BT42 4QJ. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- Monty's, 23-25 Main Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, BT53 6AN, Rated 5 on 24 April 2018

- Morelli Gelateria Ltd, 7 Eglinton Street, Portrush, Co Antrim, BT56 8DX. Rated 5 on 25 June 2018

- MORELLI MAGHERAFELT, 2 Queen Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry, BT45 6AB. Rated 29 March 2018

- Mount Charles @ Linden Foods (Canteen), Granville Industrial Estate Dungannon. Rated 5 on 21 June 2018

- Mount Charles at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Carnmoney Road North, Newtownabbey, BT36 5QA. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- Mount Charles at Convergys CMG UK LTD, 4 Branch Road Ballymagrorty, Londonderry, BT48 0NB. Rated 5 on 26 February 2018

- Mount Charles at Foyle Meats Staff Canteen, 28 Temple Road Lisnahawley Londonderry, BT47 6UB. Rated 5 on 22 May 2018

- Mount Charles at Northern Regional College, 400 Shore Road Whiteabbey Newtownabbey Antrim, BT37 9RS. Rated 5 on 12 April 2018

- MOUNT CHARLES MOY PARK, 39 Seagoe Industrial Area, Seagoe Lower, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT63 5QE. Rated 5 on 07 June 2018

- Mountcharles at AVX, 5 Hillmans Way, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 2DA. Rated 5 on 05 July 2018

- Mourne Seafood Events, 34-36 Bank Street, Belfast, BT1 1HL. Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- Movie House, 14 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HN. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Mr Eatwells Hot Food Bar, 20 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT79 0AG. Rated 5 on 21 June 2018

- Murphy Browns, 186 Cavehill Road Belfast, BT15 5EX. Rated 5 on 04 July 2018

- MUST Hostel, 73 Molesworth Street, Loy, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8PA. Rated 5 on 08 June 2018

- NANA JOANS CAFE, 11 Bridge Street Kilkeel Kilkeel Down, BT34 4AD. Rated 5 on 31 May 2018

- Nando's, The Diamond, Londonderry, BT48 6PE, Rated 5 on 09 March 2018

- Neill's Hill, 229-235 Upper Newtownards Road Belfast, BT4 3JF. Rated 5 on 16 April 2018

- NICVA, 61 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast, BT15 2GB. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- Nite Bite, 55a Derry Road, Gortmore, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT78 5EG. Rated 5 on 09 July 2018

- No Limits Fit Bar Cafe, 11 Kennedy Way Belfast, BT11 9AP. Rated 5 on 11 May 2018

- Nobel Cafe, 102-104, Church Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 6DF. Rated 5 on 05 March 2018

- Nora's Coffee Shop, 6 Main Street, Townhill, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, BT94 1GJ. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- Northern Regional College, 22 Moneymore Road, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry, BT45 6AE, Rated 5 on 08 February 2018

- Nuggies Den, 4b Dromore Road Retail Park, Coolnagard Upper, Co Omagh, Tyrone,BT78 1QZ. Rated 08 January 2018

- Number 7 @ The Duke, 7 Duke Street, Ringmackilroy, Warrenpoint, Co Down, BT34 3JY. Rated 5 on 04 January 2018

- Nuprint Technologies - Legenderry Warehouse, 1 Guildhall Street, Londonderry, BT48 6BB. Rated 5 on 24 April 2018

- O'Briens Sandwich Bar, Longwood Road Drumnadrough Newtownabbey Antrim, BT37 9UH, Rated 5 on 03 January 2018

- O'Neill's Irish Sports Co Ltd Canteen, 3 Melmount Road Ballycolman Strabane Tyrone, BT82 9EA. Rated 5 on 09 February 2018

- Oasis Amusement Centre, 61 Boucher Road Belfast, BT12 6HR. Rated 5 on 04 January 2018

- Oasis Cafe, 9 Trostan Avenue, Town Parks, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 7BL. Rated 5 on 10 July 2018

- OCS Group UK Ltd North West Regional College, 68 Main Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry, BT49 0EX. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Odyssey Bowling, Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queens Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ. Rated 5 on 11 March 2018

- Old Point Inn, 80 Drumagarner Road Kilrea Co Londonderry, BT51 5TE. Rated 5 on 16 May 2018

- Old School Cafe, 9 Cushendall Road, Rathkenny, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 6HA. Rated 5 on 22 June 2018

- OX, 1 Oxford Street Belfast, BT1 3LA. Rated 5 on 04 January 2018

- Pa Pa Brown's Grill, Marine Highway Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 7FG. Rated 5 on 17 April 2018

- PALOMO, 60 Church Place, Lurgan, Co Armagh, BT66 6HD. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- Paper Cup, Unit13, Block F, The Arc, Queen's Road, Belfast, BT3 9DH. Rated 5 on 17 January 2018

- Pappy's Bakery and Coffee Shop, 2-4 Main Street, Dunloy, Ballymena, Co. Antrim BT44 9AA. Rated 5 on 28 February 2018

- PARISH CENTRE, 14 Main Street, Newcastle, Co Down, BT33 OAD. Rated 5 on 01 May 2018

- PARLOUR BAR & RESTAURANT, 8 Castle Place, Newtownards, Co Down, BT23 7JF. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- Patrisse Coffee Lounge, 48 Newry Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 3HA. Rated 5 on 09 March 2018

- People 1st, 62 High Street, Lurgan, Co Armagh, BT66 8BB. Rated 5 on 25 January 2018

- People Plus NI Visitor Centre-Maghaberry, 17 Old Road, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT28 2PT. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- PETER PAN'S NEVERLAND, Unit 4 Meadows Retail Park, Meadow Lane, Portadown, BT62 3NJ. Rated 5 on 31 January 2018

- Piggotts, 2 Rathfriland Street, Drumnahare, Banbridge, Co Down, BT32 3NG. Rated 5 on 31 May 2018

- Pit Stop, 101 Irvinestown Road, Kilmacormick, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6GQ. Rated 5 on 15 January 2018

- Pizza Express, 551 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GQ. Rated 5 on 22 February 2018

- Pizza Guyz, 72 Andersonstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9AN. Rated 5 on 08 March 2018

- Pizza Hut, Unit 5b Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- Pizza Hut (Victoria Square), Unit 40 Ug, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 on 10 January 2018

- Plaza Cafe, 7 Conway Square, Newtownards, Co Down BT23 4DA. Rated 5 on 30 April 2018

- Polita Cafe Bistro, 29a Ravenhill Road, Belfast, BT6 8DP. Rated 5 on 25 January 2018

- PORKY'S SMOKE HOUSE & GRILL, 62-64 Abbey Street, Bangor, Co Down, BT20 4JB. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Pots of Coffee, 13a The Square, Ballyclare Co Antrim, BT39 9BB. Rated 5 on 28 March 2018.

- POWERSCREEN/TEREX, 200 Coalisland Road, Edendork, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT71 4DR. Rated 5 on 22 January 2018

- Prego, 5 Northland Place, Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT71 6AN. Rated 5 on 24 April 2018

- Premier Inn, Alfred Street, Belfast, BT2 8ED. Rated 5 on 08 June 2018

- Press 29, 63 Agincourt Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1QB. Rated 5 on 12 February 2018

- Primrose, 53-55 Strand Road, Edenballymore, Londonderry, BT48 7BN. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- Prm Distribution Ltd Canteen, Lissue Industrial Estate, Rathdown Road, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT28 2RE. Rated 5 on 14 February 2018

- Puccini's, 2a Hightown Road, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 7UA. Rated 5 on 05 March 2018

- Quandrant, 15 Great James Street, Londonderry, BT48 7BE. Rated 5 on 30 January 2018

- Quartisan, 23-27 Waring Street, Belfast, BT1 2DX. Rated 5 on 05 March 2018

- Radisson Blu, 3 Cromac Place, Belfast, BT7 2JB. Rated 5 on 13 March 2018

- RAINBOW CAFE, 94/96 Moore Street, Aughnacloy. Co. Tyrone, BT69 6AY. Rated 5 on 05 February 2018

- Raincheck, Unit 3, 2 Queen's Road, Belfast, BT3 9DT. Rated 5 on 23 March 2018

- Ramada Encore Hotel (inc Sq Restaurant Bar & Grill), 20 Talbot Street, Belfast, BT1 2LD. Rated 5 on 08 March 2018

- Rcity Youth CIC, Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 432 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 7GE. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- RELAX COFFEE SHOP, 19 Jubilee Road, Newtownards, Co Down, BT23 4YH. Rated 5 on 29 January 2018

- Relish, 45 Ballyronan Road, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry, BT45 6EW. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- Restaurants Associates, Citi Gateways Offices, 60-62 Sydenham Road, Belfast, BT3 9DP. Rated 5 on 08 February 2018

- Restored, 68 Main Street, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, BT53 6AL. Rated 5 on 30 January 2018

- Revive, 4b Bridge Street, Cushendall, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT44 0RP. Rated 5 on 26 June 2018

- Rexy Jacks, 34 Kevlin Road, Dergmoney Lower, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT78 1LW. Rated 5 on 31 May 2018

- Ritters Tea Room, 41 Dogleap Road, Limavady, Co Londonderry, BT49 9NN. Rated 5 on 15 March 2018

- Riverside Tea Rooms, 12 Bridge Street, Drumbroneth, Dromore, Co Down BT25 1AN. Rated 5 on 30 May 2018

- Roar and Explore Ltd, Dairy Farm Centre, 3 Stewartstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9FH. Rated 5 on 31 January 2018

- Rococo, 56-58 Mill Street, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 5AE. Rated 5 on 19 February 2018

- Roka Coffee House, 6 Hamilton Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT20 4LE. Rated 5 on 09 April 2018

- Rosemary Lunch Club, Rosemary Presbyterian Church, 26-36 North Circular Road, Belfast, BT15 5HD. Rated 5 on 13 February 2018

- Rosscoes, 8 Church Street, Ballymoney, Co. Antrim, BT53 6DL. Rated 5 on 28 February 2018

- Saffron, 2 Clarendon Street, Edenballymore, Londonderry, BT48 7ES. Rated 5 on 30 April 2018

- SAINTFIELD MART CANTEEN, 76 Belfast Road, Saintfield, Co Down, BT24 7EX. Rated 5 on 30 January 2018

- Sally McNally's, 91 Markethill Road, Lisavague, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 3SH. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- Sandwich Station (Chamber Of Commerce House), 22 Great Victoria Street, Belfast, BT2 7BA. Rated 5 on 25 June 2018

- SAVAGES HOME BAKERY, 14 North Street, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, BT35 9AB. Rated 5 on 18 April 2018

- Scallywags Party & Play Centre, Banbridge Industrial Estate, Scarva Road, Banbridge, Co Down, BT 32 3QQ. Rated 5 on 20 February 2018

- Score Football Centres, Hillmans Way, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 2ED. Rated 5 on 04 June 2018

- SD Bell & Co Ltd, 516 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3HL. Rated 5 on 16 January 2018

- Seed, 2 Castle Court, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT701HJ. Rated 5 on 04 July 2018

- Serco Invest Northern Ireland, 1 Bedford Square, Belfast, BT2 7ES. Rated 5 on 29 May 2018

- Serendipity Tea Rooms, 2 John Street, Omagh, Tyrone, BT78 1DW. Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- Seven Wishes, 22 Bridge Street, Omagh, Tyrone, BT78 1BX. Rated 5 on 27 June 2018

- SHAMBLES SNACK BAR, Shamble Lane, 52 Irish Street, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT70 1DB. Rated 5 on 17 April 2018

- Shandon Park Golf Club, 73 Shandon Park, Belfast, BT5 6NY. Rated 5 on 16 February 2018

- SHANNAGHMORE OUTDOOR EDUCATION CENTRE, 39 Ballagh Road, Ballaghanery, Newcastle, Co Down, BT33 0LA. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- Share Holiday Village, 221 Lisnaskea Road, Shanaghy, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, BT92 0JW. Rated 5 on 16 May 2018

- Shipquay Natural Health Clinic (Juice Bar), 6 Shipquay Street, Londonderry, BT48 6DN. Rated 5 on 27 February 2018

- Shu, 255 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EN. Rated 5 on 17 May 2018

- Sinnamon Bistro, 73 Upper Braniel Road, Belfast, BT5 7TX. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Sip and Stone, Belfast International Airport, Aldergrove, Crumlin, Co Antrim, BT29 4AB. Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- Sizzlers, 23 Market Street, Town Parks Of Magherafelt, Magherafelt, Co. Londonderry, BT45 6EE. Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- Slemish Restaurant, 52 Cushendall Road, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 6HL. Rated 5 on 09 July 2018

- Slims Cafe, 10 St. Patrick's Street, Cahore, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry, BT45 7AL. Rated 5 on 16 May 2018

- Slim's Healthy Kitchen, 28 Belmont Road, Belfast, BT4 2AN. Rated 5 on 23 March 2018

- Soda and Starch, 29-31 Craft Village Londonderry, BT48 6AR. Rated 5 on 16 April 2018

- Sodexo (Wrightbus), 2 Galgorm Industrial Estate, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT42 1AQ. Rated 5 on 17 May 2018

- Sodexo @ Parliament Buildings, Parliament Buildings, Stormont Estate, Belfast, BT4 3XX. Rated 5 on 09 February 2018

- Sodexo at Diageo, Marshalls Road, Belfast, BT5 6SL. Rated 5 on 26 February 2018

- Sodexo at Primark, 1-27 Castle Street, Belfast, BT1 1BL. Rated 5 on 18 January 2018

- SOMETHING SIMPLE COFFEE SHOP, 193 Moira Road, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT28 2SW. Rated 5 on 03 July 2018

- Sperrin Fun and Heritage Farm, 574 Glenshane Road, Ballyhanedin, Feeny, Londonderry, BT47 4TG. Rated 5 on 29 May 2018

- Spoons Restaurant, Royal Victoria Hospital, Grosvenor Road, Belfast, BT12 6BA. Rated 5 on 02 March 2018

- St George's Deli, Belfast City Airport, Sydenham Bypass, Belfast, BT3 9JH. Rated 5 on 10 January 2018

- STAFF CANTEEN - UFTM, 153 Bangor Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Co Down BT18 0EU. Rated 5 on 03 July 2018

- Staff Canteen NIE, Northern Ireland Electricity Plc, Ballycreggy, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT42 3HB. Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- Starbucks, Gd Floor Harvester House, 4-8 Adelaide Street, Belfast, BT2 8GA. Rated 5 on 23 February 2018

- Starbucks, 2 Castle Lane, Belfast, BT1 5DA. Rated 5 on 19 June 2018

- Starbucks, Castlecourt, Royal Avenue, Belfast, BT1 1DD. Rated 5 on 04 July 2018

- Starbucks Coffee Company, 28 The Outlet, Bridgewater Park, Banbridge, Co Down BT32 3GJ. Rated 5 on 01 May 2018

- STARBUCKS COFFEE COMPANY, Unit 7, Springhill Retail Park, Carnalea, Bangor, Co Down, BT19 1ND. Rated 5 on 11 May 2018

- Stena Superfast VIII, Victoria Terminal, 4 West Bank Road, Belfast, BT3 9JL. Rated 5 on 25 January 2018

- Sticky Fingerz, 1-3 Springwell Street, Town Parks, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT43 6AT. Rated 5 on 11 April 2018

- Stonebridge Brasserie, 42 Dobbin Road, Drumnasoo, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 4EY. Rated 5 on 14 February 2018

- Subway, 6 Haslems Lane, Lisburn, BT28 4QS. Rated 5 on 22 January 2018

- SUBWAY, 45 High Street, Ballynahinch, Co Down, BT24 8AB. Rated 5 on 26 January 2018

- Subway, St George's Market, 69-73 Oxford Street, Belfast, BT1 3LA. Rated 5 on 14 February 2018

- Subway, Strand Road, Londonderry, BT48 7PX. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- SUBWAY, Commons Brae, 188 Saintfield Road, Newtownbreda, BT8 6NN. Rated 5 on 20 March 2018

- Subway, 23 Dromore Road, Banbridge, Co Down BT32 4EB. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Subway, 9 Campsie Road, Campsie, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT79 0AE. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- Subway, 220-230 Holywood Road, Belfast, BT4 1PD. Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- Subway, 43-45 Fountain Street, Belfast, BT1 5EB. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- Subway, 551 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 3BU. Rated 5 on 08 May 2018

- Subway, 58 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6AA. Rated 5 on 16 May 2018

- SUBWAY, Unit 10b Lisburn Leisure Park, Lisburn, Co Antrim, BT28 1LP. Rated 5 on 08 June 2018

- SUBWAY, 12c Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Co Down, BT35 6AA. Rated 5 on 11 June 2018

- SUBWAY, The Quays, Newry, Co Down, BT35 8QS. Rated 5 on 22 June 2018

- Subway, 68&70 Main Street, Larne, Co Antrim, BT40 1SP. Rated 5 on 06 July 2018

- Subway, 1-3 Main Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, BT53 6AN. Rated 5 on 18 June 2018

- Sugar Rays Smokehouse, Unit 8 Eastpoint Entertainment Village, Dundonald, Co Down, BT16 1XT. Rated 5 on 22 May 2018

- Supermacs, 125 Andersonstown Road, Belfast, BT11 9BT. Rated 5 on 23 January 2018

- Supermacs, 4-M5 Orchard Street, Londonderry, BT48 6XY. Rated 5 on 04 May 2018

- Survitec Dunmurry, 254-256 Kingsway, BT17 9AF. Rated 5 on 10 April 2018

- SWEET PEA CAFE, 37 Rath Road, Clonallan Glebe, Warrenpoint, Co Down, BT34 3RX. Rated 5 on 04 June 2018

- Synge & Byrne. Foyle Street. Londonderry, BT48 6XY. Rated 5 on 24 May 2018

- SYNGE AND BYRNE KILBRONEY PARK, Shore Road. Rostrevor Co Down, BT34 3AA. Rated 5 on 03 May 2018

- Taco Loco, 39 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6AA. Rated 5 on 23 April 2018

- Take Thyme, 38e Scotch Quarter, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 7DP. Rated 5 on 06 March 2018

- Tallow House Tea Rooms, Ni Foods Castlecoole, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 6JY. Rated 5 on 23 July 2018

- Tara Lodge, 36 Cromwell Road, Belfast, BT7 1JW. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- TEA ROOM - UFTM, 153 Bangor Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Co Down, BT18 0EU. Rated 5 on 03 July 2018

- Telephone Exchange Staff Canteen, Broadmeadow Place, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 7HR. Rated 5 on 31 January 2018

- TESCO COLLEAGUE ROOM, 21 Castlewellan Road, Newcastle, Co Down, BT33 0GW. Rated 5 on 15 March 2018

- Tesco Family Dining Ltd - Newtownabbey, Unit 4 Church Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 7GU. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- TGI Fridays (Victoria Square), Unit R3, 1 Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 on 30 March 2018

- Thai Village, 50 Dublin Road, Belfast, BT2 7HN. Rated 5 on 05 April 2018.

- Thai-Tanic, 2B Eglantine Avenue Belfast, BT9 6DW. Rated 5 on 07 June 2018

- THE ANISEED LOUNGE, 29-33 Dromore Street, Ballynahinch, Co Down, BT24 8AG. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- The Apple Patch, 106 Moy Road, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 1QP. Rated 5 on 10 January 2018

- The Arches Centre, Westminster Avenue, North Belfast, BT4 1NS. Rated 5 on 02 February 2018

- THE ARTISAN COOKHOUSE, 4 Kildare Street, Strangford, Co Down, BT30 7LJ. Rated 5 on 29 March 2018

- The Auld House, 27 Church Road,Moneyreagh, Co Down, BT23 6BB. Rated 5 on 20 February 2018

- The Bay Cafe, 26 Bayview Road, Ballycastle, Co Antrim, BT54 6BT. Rated 5 on 20 June 2018

- The Bistro, Sandholes Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 9LU. Rated 5 on 12 February 2018

- The Boatyard Coffee Shop, 233 Loughan Road, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1UD. Rated 5 on 20 February 2018

- THE CALLUNA, 2 Moor Road, Kilkeel, Co Down, BT34 4NG. Rated 5 on 12 April 2018

- The Causeway Cafe, 22-32 Donegall Road, Belfast, BT12 5JN. Rated 5 on 15 March 2018

- The Cheeky Cherub Cakehouse, 182 Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 5JR. Rated 5 on 22 February 2018

- The Cheeky Spoon, 28 Thomas Street Drumcoo, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT70 1HW. Rated 5 on 19 February 2018

- The Coffee Doc, 21 Lower Cross Street,Larne, Co Antrim, BT40 1JW. Rated 5 on 26 April 2018

- The Coffee House, 124 Stewartstown Road Belfast, BT11 9JQ, Rated 5 on 27 February 2018

- Larne Harbour Curran And Drumaliss, Larne, Co Antrim, BT40 1AW. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- THE COPPER LAB COFFEE LIMITED, 91 Newry Street, Ballyvally, Banbridge Down, BT32 3EF. Rated 5 on 09 July 2018

- THE CROSS SQUARE HOTEL, 4-5 O'Fiaich Square, Crossmaglen, Newry, BT35 9AA. Rated 5 on 24 January 2018

- THE CUAN CHIP SHOP, The Square Strangford Down, BT30 7ND. Rated 5 on 23 February 2018

- THE CUAN RESTAURANT, 6-12 The Square Strangford Co Down, BT30 7ND. Rated 5 on 23 February 2018

- THE CULTRA INN, 1 Cultra Station Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Co Down, BT18 0AU. Rated 5 on 16 April 2018

- THE DAILY GRIND, 20a St Patrick's Avenue, Downpatrick, Co Down BT30 6DW Rated 5 on 09 January 2018

- The Dock Cafe, The Arc 2k Queen's Road Belfast, BT3 9FH. Rated 5 on 15 February 2018

- The Doyen, 829-831 Lisburn Road Belfast, BT9 7GY, Rated 5 on 17 April 2018

- THE DRAWING ROOM, 19-21 Gray's Hill, Bangor, Co Down, BT20 3BB. Rated 5 on 30 January 2018

- The Factory Cafe, 385 Springfield Road Belfast, BT12 7DG. Rated 5 on 17 July 2018

- THE FAT GHERKIN, 57 Main Street Moira Moira Armagh, BT67 0LH. Rated 5 on 06 March 2018

- The Forge Restaurant Ltd, 80 Dundrum Road Tassagh, Co Armagh, BT60 2QE. Rated 5 on 06 July 2018

- The Fort, 648 Antrim Road Belfast, BT15 5GP. Rated 5 on 16 May 2018

- THE FUN HOUSE, 3-5 Ballynacraig Park, Greenbank Industrial Estate, Newry. BT34 2QU. Rated 5 on 20 March 2018

- The Garden Deli, 2 Coalisland Road, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, BT71 6JT. Rated 5 on 01 May 2018

- The Hatch H&W, Magdala House, 8-10 Dundela Avenue, Belfast, BT4 3BQ, Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- The Hungry Bear, 2a Finaghy Road, South Belfast, BT10 0DR, Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- The Ivory Restaurant and Bar and the Ivory Cafe Bar, Unit 41 Ug 1 Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 on 03 March 2018

- The Jam Jar, 86 Ballinderry Bridge Road, Derrycrin (Eglish), Coagh, Co. Tyrone, BT80 0BT. Rated 5 on 01 March 2018

The Kissin Crust, 150 Main Street, Lisoneill, Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, BT92 0JE. Rated 5, 11 April 2018

- The Lazy Gardener Cafe, 57 Clooney Road, Carrakeel, Londonderry, BT47 6TL, 05 April 2018

- The Limeleaf Cafe, 114 Strand Road, Londonderry, BT48 7NR. Rated 5 on 17 January 2018

- The Little Deli, Unit 45 Mallusk Enterprise Park, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 4GN. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- THE LOCK KEEPER'S INN, The Lock Keepers Inn, Belfast, 2 Lock Keepers Lane, BT8 7XT. Rated 5 on 29 January 2018

- The Lunchbox, 32-34 Pound Street, Larne, Co Antrim, BT40 1SQ. Rated 5 on 17 July 2018

- The Lurig Bar, 5 Bridge Street, Cushendall, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT44 0RP. Rated 5 on 17 January 2018

- THE MANOR HOUSE - UFTM, 153 Bangor Road, Ballycultra, Holywood, Co Down, BT18 0EU, Rated 5 on 03 July 2018

- The Merchant Hotel, 10-14 Skipper Street, Belfast, BT1 2DZ. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- THE MILLCOURT, 40 Main Street, Brackaville, Coalisland, Co. Tyrone, BT71 4NB. Rated 5 on 26 March 2018

- The Mount Charles Group, Premier Power Limited, Ballylumford Road, Larne, Co Antrim, BT40 3RS. Rated 15 January 2018

- THE MOY LARDER LTD, 16 The Square, Moy, Co. Tyrone, BT71 7SG. Rated 5 on 09 May 2018

- The Muddlers' Club, Warehouse Lane, Waring Street, Belfast, BT1 2DX. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- The Munch Box, 35d Market Street, Limavady, Co Londonderry BT49 0AB. Rated 5 on 02 May 2018

- The Newbridge, 34 Newbridge Road, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1TP,. Rated 5 on 21 March 2018

- The Olive Tree (Cambridge House GS), 1 Cambridge Avenue, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT42 2EH. Rated 5 on 04 May 2018

- The Open Door, 32 Main Street, Ballymoney, Co Antrim, BT53 6AL. Rated 5 on 04 May 2018

- The Pantry, 83 Main Street, Garvagh, Co Londonderry, BT51 5AA, Rated 5 on 19 January 2018.

- The Park Cafe, 10-14 Park Avenue, Londonderry, BT48 0EN. Rated 5 on 06 April 2018

- The Peppercorn, 209 Woodstock Road, Belfast, BT6 8PQ. Rated 5 on 07 March 2018

- The Phood Co, Unit 131 Carran Industrial Estate, Carran, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT74 4RZ. Rated 5 on 24 January 2018

- The Pickled Duck, 2-3 Shipquay Place, Londonderry, BT48 6DH, Rated 5 oon 21 May 2018

- The Quirky Bird, Meeting Street, Moira, Co Armagh, BT67 0NR. Rated 5 on 08 March 2018

- The Raj, 461 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7EY. Rated 5 on 31 May 2018

- The Red Brick Coffee House, The Woolen Mill, 29 Raceview Road, Broughshane, Co. Antrim BT42 4JJ. Rated 5 on 29 May 2018

- The Rose Cafe, 38a Main Street, Garvaghy, Portglenone, Co Antrim, BT44 8HS. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- The Sandwich Co, 12 Railway Road, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 1PD. Rated 5 on 04 July 2018

- The Scenic Inn, 38 Fivey Road, Armoy, Co Antrim, BT53 8UT. Rated 5 on 08 June 2018

- The Shepherds Rest, 220 Sixtowns Road, Moyard, Draperstown, Co. Londonderry, BT45 7BH. Rated 5 on 11 April 2018

- The Side Door, 334 Antrim Road, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT36 5EQ. Rated 5 on 13 June 2018

- The Snuggery Kitchen / Triple B Catering, 59 High Street , Bangor, Co Down, BT20 5BE. Rated 5 on 08 May 2018

- The Sooty Olive, 160-164 Spencer Road, Clooney, Londonderry, BT47 6AH, Rated 5 on 09 May 2018

- The Sports Hut, 145 Fenaghy Road, Cullybackey Cullybackey , Co Antrim, BT42 1EA. Rated 5 on 12 February 2018

- THE STABLES COMPLEX, Old Portadown Road, Lurgan, Craigavon, BT66 8RH. Rated 5 on 18 April 2018

- The Stables Inn, 38 Patrick Street, Town Parks, Strabane, Tyrone, BT82 8DQ, Rated 5 on 18 May 2018

- The Streat, Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ. Rated 5 on 11 March 2018

- The Tea Room, 3 Finaghy Road, North Belfast, BT10 0J. Rated 5 on 14 March 2018

- The Thatch Coffee Shop, 20 Main Street, Finner, Belleek, Co Fermanagh, BT93 3FH. Rated 5 on 24 January 2018

- The Thirsty Goat Restaurant, 1 Hill Street Belfast, BT1 2LA. Rated 5 on 28 February 2018

- The Tides, 21 Ballyreagh Road Portrush Co Antrim, BT56 8LR. Rated 5 on 06 March 2018

- The Trocadero, 45 Main Street, Portrush, Co Antrim BT56 8BL, Rated 5 on 12 March 2018

- The Village Chippy, 5 Ballyneill Road, Moneymore, Co. Londonderry, BT45 6JE. Rated 5 on 12 June 2018

- The Village Tavern, 24 St. Pauls Road Articlave, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT51 4UW. Rated 5 on 10 April 2018

- The Vines, 41 Main Street, Garvagh, Co Londonderry, BT51 5AA. Rated 5 on 03 January 2018

- The Walled Garden Tearoom, 2 Castle Lane, Ballymena, Co Antrim, BT44 0BQ. Rated 5 on 23 March 2018

- THE WILLOWS CAFE, 13 Church Street, Warrenpoint, Co Down, BT34 3HN. Rated 5 on 29 January 2018

- THE YARD, 15 Woodview Avenue, Annagh, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 3BR. Rated 5 on 12 January 2018

- The Yellow Bird, 19 Newtowne Square, Limavady, Co Londonderry, BT49 0FL, 30 January 2018

- Thyme Deli, 13 Church Lane, Belfast, BT1 4QN. Rated 5 on 02 January 2018

- Tim Hortons, Lesley Building, Fountain Street, Belfast, BT1 6GA. Rated 5 on 17 July 2018

- TIN HOUSE COFFEE, 12c Monaghan Street, Ballinlare, Newry, Co Down, BT35 6AA. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- Titanic Belfast Ltd, Titanic Belfast 1 Olympic Way, Belfast, BT3 9EP Rated 5 on 20 April 2018

- Tom Corran (Caterer, RUYC), 101 Clifton Road, Bangor, Co Down, BT20 5HY. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- Tommy's Kitchen, 302 Killymoon Road, Killymoon Demesne, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8ZA. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- Toms/Fluid, 350 Antrim Road, Glengormley, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT15 5AE. Rated 5 on 02 January 2018

- Tony & Jens, 727 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 7GU. Rated 5 on 23 January 2018

- TOP NOSH, 32 Kilkeel Road, Moneydorragh, Annalong, Co Down, BT34 4TJ. Rated 5 on 19 April 2018

- Tower Block Restaurant, 24 Glenshane Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 6SB. Rated 5 on 30 April 2018

- Trait Coffee, 33 Castle Street, Comber, Co Down, BT23 5DY. Rated 5 on 18 January 2018

- Tribal Burger, 86 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR. Rated 5 on 20 March 2018

- Trinity House, 15 Kilrea Road, Garvagh, Co Londonderry, BT51 5LP. Rated 5 on 20 March 2018

- Truffles, 63 Belmont Road, Belfast, BT4 2AA Rated 5 on 27 March 2018.

- Tudor Cafe, 186 Shankill Road, Belfast, BT13 2BH. Rated 5 on 03 January 2018

- TUK TUK BISTRO TOO, 23-25 Main Street, Greyabbey, County Down, BT22 2NG. Rated 5 on 09 May 2018

- Tullana On The Green, 2 Tullana Grange, Drumshane, Lisnarick, Co Fermanagh, BT94 1PY. Rated 5 on 21 February 2018

- Tully Mill Restaurant, 30 Mill Road, Tully, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, BT92 1DJ. Rated 5 on 01 February 2018

- Ulster Bank HQ (Staff Canteen), 11-16 Donegall Square East, Belfast, BT1 5UB. Rated 5 on 18 April 2018

- Umi Falafel, 96 Botanic Avenue, Belfast, BT7 1JR. Rated 5 on 09 April 2018

- UNDERGROUND DINING, 119 High Street,Bangor, Co Down, BT20 5BD. Rated 5 on 28 February 2018

- Union Bar, 12-14 Union Street, Belfast, BT1 2JF. Rated 5 on 09 April 2018

- University of Ulster Students' Union Catering Department, 686 Shore Road, Jordanstown, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT37 0PS. Rated 5 on 12 January 2018

- Vanilla Black Cafe, Balmoral Park, Lisburn. Rated 5 on 06 April 2018

- Vertigo Adventure Ltd, Unit 1, Cedarhurst Road, Newtownbreda, Co. Down, BT8 7RH. Rated 5 on 07 February 2018

- Villa Italia, 39-41 University Road, Belfast, BT7 1ND. Rated 5 on 03 May 2018

- Village Diner, 49 Main Street, Drumnaforbe, Drumquin, Co Tyrone, BT78 4SB. Rated 5 on 26 July 2018

- Vineyard Compassion Community Cafe Kitchen, 10 Hillmans Way, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT52 2ED. Rated 5 on 25 April 2018

- Viva Bingo, 55 Union Street, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8NN. Rated 5 on 08 February 2018

- W5, Odyssey Pavilion, 2 Queen's Quay, Belfast, BT3 9QQ. Rated 5 on 11 March 2018

- Waves Cafe, 10-12 New Street, Randalstown, Co Antrim, BT41 3AF. Rated 5 on 07 February 2018

- WEE BARNEYS, 4 Bridge Street, Tavanagh, Portadown, Co Armagh, BT62 1JD. Rated 5 on 10 April 2018

- WHISK, 49 Newcastle Street, Kilkeel, Co Down, BT34 4AF. Rated 5 on 04 January 2018

- Whose Cafe, 671-681 Shore Road, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, BT37 0ST. Rated 5 on 02 January 2018

- Windrose Bar & Bistro, Rodger's Quay, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 8BE Rated 5 on 23 May 2018

- Wine Inns Canteen, 3 Duncrue Place, Belfast, BT3 9BU. Rated 5 on 05 February 2018

- Wing Production Unit, Bombardier Aerospace, Wing Production Unit Bombardier Aerospace, Airport Road West, Belfast, BT3 9DY. Rated 5 on 18 April 2018

- Winnie's 1975, 69 Main Street, Broughshane, Upper Broughshane, Co Antrim, BT42 4JP. Rated 5 on 10 April 2018

- Woodbank House Vintage Tea Room, 24 Mettican Road, Garvagh, Co Londonderry, BT51 5HS. Rated 5 on 11 January 2018

- WOODLANDS CAFE, Bridge Road South, Ballygrot, Helens Bay, Co Down, BT19 1JT. Rated 5 on 01 February 2018

- Workforce Training Services, 88 Springfield Road, Belfast, BT12 7AH. Rated 5 on 20 June 2018

- Yellow Door, 2 Mellon Road, Castletown, Omagh, Co Tyrone, BT78 5QU. Rated 5 on 13 April 2018

- Yellow Door, Ulster Museum, 4 Stranmillis Road, Belfast, BT9 5AB. Rated 5 on 27 March 2018

- Yo! Sushi, Unit 26, Lg 1, Victoria Square, Belfast, BT1 4QG. Rated 5 on 06 April 2018

- YOUR JUST DESSERTS, 9a Scotch Street, Downpatrick, Co Down, BT30 6AQ. Rated 5 on 10 May 2018