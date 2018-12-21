LISTEN: Paul McCauley killer captured on tape saying ‘I do not regret anything’

The PSNI have called on other members of the sectarian gang who fatally attacked Paul McCauley in 2006 to come forward, as they released a recording of one of the killers saying they “don’t regret anything”.

It comes on the day two Londonderry men involved were given jail terms over his killing.

Pacemaker Press Belfast 21-12-2018: Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey pictured during a interview at Laganside Court Belfast following the sentencing of two men in relation to in the murder of Paul McCauley

Piper John McClements (28), previously known as Daryl Proctor, pleaded guilty to the murder of Paul McCauley – who died in 2015 after being left in a vegetative state due to the attack in Londonderry’s Waterside.

He had already served six years in prison over the attack, and is now set to serve at least another three behind bars after being sentenced today.

Matthew Gillon (31) pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to five years’ in jail, and another five on licence.

Evidence against Gillon was collected by bugging his car in late 2015 and early 2016.

The judge today said a pre-sentence report indicated Gillon “did show an element of remorse for his actions” – though it adds that any significant remorse is absent from the tape recordings taking from him as evidence.

Police have today taken the step of releasing a snap shot of a recording of Gillon.

In it, he says: “So just grabbed a big f**king lump of wood and said eh let’s go. So I jumped over the top, turned out there’s only three of them so I put the three of them down but em.”

“They didn’t know, they were just f**king boys from the other side. They weren’t anybody special that I would know. They’re not eh special” – “they were just f**king three fellas who just know decided.”

“So eh yes it was exciting but obviously that’s all in my past now, I’m not interested in that anymore. I know I have to deal with what I’ve done in the past but I’m happy for that, I don’t regret anything.”

In addition, they appealed for other members of the killer gang to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Harvey said: “On July 16, 2006 Paul was with two friends at a barbeque when at around 3.00 am a group of people came out from the bushes and launched a vicious attack.

“My inquiries would indicate around six males were involved in the attack on Paul and his two friends. Paul was the most severely injured, suffering a fractured skull and bleeding to his brain. Tragically, Paul remained in a coma from this assault and passed away nine years later surrounded by his family.

“Paul was 29-years-old when he was the innocent victim of this unprovoked sectarian assault from which he never regained consciousness.

He was a much-loved friend and family member who volunteered in his local community and his life was brought to a brutal end for no logical reason.

“I hope today’s sentencing provides some measure of comfort to Paul’s family. Piper John McClements and Matthew Gillen carried out this despicable act of violence which ultimately took Paul’s life and caused complete devastation to his loved ones.

“No-one can dispute how difficult the past 12 years must have been for Paul’s family since the vicious attack but their dignity, courage and commitment to seeing justice done has never wavered.

“I want to thank my investigation team for their determination, professionalism and resilience in taking forward this challenging investigation. I also wish to thank Police Scotland and the Public Prosecution Service for their help and support during this inquiry.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the other men involved in this attack to examine your consciences and do the right thing. This vicious attack was twelve years ago and Paul’s family have had to live with the terrible consequences.

“Allegiances and loyalties are likely to have changed so I would urge anyone with any information that will help us to bring everyone involved in the assault before the Courts to contact Police on 101.”